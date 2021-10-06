Jets RB Michael Carter Enjoys a Series of Firsts in the Game He Loves

Rookie Scores His Initial Pro Touchdown vs. Titans, Then Performs WrestleMania-Inspired Post-TD Celebration

Oct 06, 2021 at 08:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZR51854-carter-thumb

Michael Carter can attest to the differences between college football and the pro game. The rookie running back has gotten a taste of that in the first four weeks of the Jets' season, which has gone quite well but not quite the same as his four seasons of ball at North Carolina.

"In college, when we got down to the goal line, they took me out," Carter told Eric Allen and Leger Douzable on the Official Jets Podcast. "My coach was always like, 'Mike, you're a home run hitter, but if you get down to that 5, to that 1, you're comin' out.' So that just motivated me to have longer runs.

"The NFL's a different game. I was still in the game on the 1-yard line, so I said, 'I gotta get in, I gotta get in.' "

And Carter did cross the goal line against the Titans in the second quarter — for his first touchdown as a pro and the Jets' first TD in nine quarters. It was officially from 2 yards out, but who's counting? Certainly not his bigger-bodied blockers who helped escort him to paydirt.

"The play was just a little inside zone," he said. "I got what I could get, then my teammates helped me with the rest of it. It started with George [Fant], then Connor [McGovern] came over and [Trevon] Wesco, he really rocked me, gave me a good push."

After that, it was time for a little celebratory stomp, which Carter said came not from pro football but from pro wrestling.

"That was the Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels," he said. "When I was younger, I used to watch a lot of wrestling — John Cena, all those guys. I was like, man, I've got to do that if I score."

Should Carter crack the goal line on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pitch in London on Sunday against the Falcons, he'll have a tough call. He said for the celebration after his next TD, "I think I'll probably give the ball to a lineman and let him spike it, because I'm not in the end zone without them, so I'll let them get the love."

Yet being in England, one of the homes of that other kind of football, also may influence Carter, who also not surprisingly plays a lot of video games.

"I'm pretty good at 'FIFA.' In terms of like following soccer every day, not really, but I know some teams," he said, adding of playing in London, "That's going to be lit, it's going to be fun. My girlfriend's sister lives there right now. I think she's going to come to the game so I'll have somebody there. But I'm excited to go."

Yet all this talk of WrestleMania and video games and football across the pond does nothing to detract from Carter's love of his first game. He's not flying free as a bird yet like he did in averaging 6.6 yards/carry and 8.0 yards/catch and scoring 28 touchdowns in his UNC career.

But he's listed on the team's unofficial depth chart as the RB starter and he leads the Jets with 37 carries for 127 yards, with six catches for 44 more yards. He's got his first TD and his first victory and he couldn't be happier setting out on his play-for-pay career and with the Jets, in particular their rookie class.

"I love football so much," he said. "This is my dream. The only thing I ever wanted to do is to be great at football. Just being around Zach [Wilson] and the rest of our guys, they're like that, too.

"We're really close. and it feels good that way because we know what we can do here. We know with the help of the vets and the coaching staff and the support staff we've got, we know we can do some special things here."

Gallery | Best of the Jets Offense Against the Titans

See the Top Images of Corey Davis, Zach Wilson, Jamison Crowder and the Jets Offense During the Win Over the Titans

E_SZR52628
1 / 34
E_SA102538
2 / 34
E_SZR52191
3 / 34
E_SZR52247
4 / 34
E_SZR52268
5 / 34
SZ4_0117
6 / 34
E_SZR52273
7 / 34
E_SA102526
8 / 34
E_SZR52252_2
9 / 34
SZ4_1675
10 / 34
E_SZR52435
11 / 34
E_SZR52624
12 / 34
E_SZR52239
13 / 34
E_SZR52201
14 / 34
E_SZR52170
15 / 34
E_SZ1_0105
16 / 34
E_SA103443
17 / 34
E_SZR51857
18 / 34
E_SZR51922
19 / 34
E_SZ3_0395
20 / 34
E_SZR51725
21 / 34
E_SA103657
22 / 34
E_SA103651
23 / 34
E_SZ3_0413
24 / 34
E_SA102815
25 / 34
E_SA102510
26 / 34
E_SA103653
27 / 34
E_SA103569
28 / 34
E_SA102709
29 / 34
E_SA103384
30 / 34
E_SA103292
31 / 34
E_SA102808
32 / 34
E_SA102535
33 / 34
E_SA102507
34 / 34
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Places to Go, Things to Do for Fans Seeking to Enjoy Jets' Trip to England

Among the Attractions: Official Jets Fan Pub in London, New UK Twitter Handle, JetBlue Sweepstakes
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Falcons

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 5 Game in London
news

Jets DL Sheldon Rankins Says Guys on D-Line Blessed With 'Superpowers'

Veteran DT: A Win in London, Then the Bye Week Could 'Change the Whole Shape of the Season'
news

Jets Place LB Hamsah Nasirildeen on IR, Sign OL Isaiah Williams

Green & White Add RB Austin Walter to Practice Squad; Release OL Elijah Nkansah
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Analyzing the Win Over the Titans & Michael Carter 1-on-1

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Review the Victory and Look Ahead to London
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson Nominated for NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Fans Can Vote for Wilson on NFL.com/voting/rookies
news

Jets Notebook | Jamison Crowder Has Big Game in Return

DL John Franklin-Myers Enjoying Life on the Edge; RB Michael Carter Reacts to First NFL TD
news

First Look | Jets at Falcons

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Gearing Up for Week 5 Against Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley & Co. in London
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh Ready for His Fourth NFL Game in London

First-Year HC: QB Zach Wilson's Head Was in the Right Spot in Win Over Titans
news

Corey Davis Says Performance vs. Titans 'Just the Start' for the Offense

 Jets WR Led Team with 111 Yards, 1 TD Against His Former Team
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Two Jets Played All 100 Defensive Snaps in Win vs. Titans?

QB Zach Wilson Among 6 Players on Offense Who Had 61 Snaps; C.J. Mosley, Bryce Hall on Defense Logged Most Playing Time vs. Tennessee 
Advertising