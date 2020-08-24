Jets RB Le'Veon Bell Building Toward a Bounceback Season

On the one hand, it's premature to hit Le'Veon Bell with the "almost 30-year-old running backs" question. Bell will be 28 all season and in his eighth year in the league — seventh if you remove his missed 2018 before departing the Steelers for the Jets.

On the other hand, Bell just bundled that lost '18 with the lowest rushing figures of his career last year with the Green & White. So, Le'Veon, what makes you think you can defy the relentless downward trends for aging backs?

"Honestly, other guys may not have the same mindset as I've got, the same drive," he told Jets reporters after Monday's practice. "I'm 28 years old, I played in this league at 21, and I feel better at 28 than I did at 21."

Bell then provided several reasons for his optimism. One really stood out, and that's the presence of another back on the roster, someone almost 10 years his senior.

"I look at a guy like Frank Gore, right? And I'm fortunate that he's in our room," Bell said. "I kind of pick his brain over little things here and there. And he has a similar mindset to what I have. So he's 36, 37 years old and he's playing at a high level still and he's talking about the things he was doing when he was 28. So I know I'm doing the right things because I'm hearing it from a guy who's done it, who's doing it."

Then Bell touched on a key proviso for all the talk about a back's age: It's just that. Talk.