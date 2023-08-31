Jets RB Dalvin Cook: 'I Come With a Unique Skill Set'

Cook, who underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason and recently spent time back in Minnesota for the birth of a child, became a salary cap casualty in June. He signed a one-year deal with the Jets on Aug. 14, and even though he's had few practices with the Jets, he said that there's plenty of time to get acclimated and comfortable between now and the regular-season opener against visiting Buffalo on Monday night Sept. 11.

And instead of playing against a team, Green Bay, with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback (as he had done two times in each of the past six seasons in the NFC North), Cook said it was a bit startling to huddle up with the Jets' offense and find Rodgers among his new teammates.

"Just being in the huddle with him, it's like, 'All right, I'm in the huddle with A-Rod,' " a grinning Cook said. "I'm on the other side. It's cool, man, just being around a legend, just soaking up the game and seeing his point of view. You know, when you're in the backfield with a great quarterback, I think communication is key. And I think he's the best communicator to have been in the huddle from Day 1. He's a great guy. He's cool. I kind of knew that playing against him and how he goes about his business as a professional."