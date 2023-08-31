Jets RB Dalvin Cook: 'I Come With a Unique Skill Set'

Another Weapon for QB Aaron Rodgers and the Green & White Offense

Aug 31, 2023 at 04:45 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SS2_4736-cook-thumb

Running back ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ saw the Jets' dynamic defense from the other side last season when he rushed for 86 yards on 20 carries (and a TD) in Minnesota's 27-22 victory on Dec. 4. Now the versatile 28-year-old with four-straight Pro Bowl seasons has traded the Vikings purple for his new team's Gotham Green.

"We [Minnesota] played these guys last year, we faced the defense and I feel we ['we' is now the Jets] have one of the best [defenses] in the league," Cook said on Tuesday, his first day of practice at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "I feel like when you have a great defense, you get the opportunities on offense to do something special. You look around at the guys we have here. I feel like we'll be able to do something special."

The Jets believe they have a loaded backfield, and it would certainly seem so with Breece Hall (who is returning from knee surgery), Cook, third-year sparkplug Michael Carter and promising rookie Israel Abanikanda

"The talent that Breece has -- the young talent he has -- we're going to be something special together," Cook said. He added: "I come with a unique skill set. I can catch the ball out of the backfield, and I can be explosive in any position on the offense. I'm just looking forward to how they use me."

Cook, who underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason and recently spent time back in Minnesota for the birth of a child, became a salary cap casualty in June. He signed a one-year deal with the Jets on Aug. 14, and even though he's had few practices with the Jets, he said that there's plenty of time to get acclimated and comfortable between now and the regular-season opener against visiting Buffalo on Monday night Sept. 11.

And instead of playing against a team, Green Bay, with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback (as he had done two times in each of the past six seasons in the NFC North), Cook said it was a bit startling to huddle up with the Jets' offense and find Rodgers among his new teammates.

"Just being in the huddle with him, it's like, 'All right, I'm in the huddle with A-Rod,' " a grinning Cook said. "I'm on the other side. It's cool, man, just being around a legend, just soaking up the game and seeing his point of view. You know, when you're in the backfield with a great quarterback, I think communication is key. And I think he's the best communicator to have been in the huddle from Day 1. He's a great guy. He's cool. I kind of knew that playing against him and how he goes about his business as a professional."

He added: "It was surreal being back in the huddle," he said. "Just embrace the moment. I was itching to get back on the green grass with the fellas. It was surreal for me."

Practice Gallery | Jets 53-Man Roster Hits the Field

See the top photos of the Jets' 53-man roster on the practice field during Wednesday's session at 1 Jets Drive.

Practice-Galleries_edited-gallery-083023
1 / 41
E_SS2_4272
2 / 41
E_SS2_2771
3 / 41
E_SS2_2237
4 / 41
E_SS2_2316
5 / 41
E_SS2_2750
6 / 41
E_SS2_3158
7 / 41
E_SS2_2581
8 / 41
E_SS2_2957
9 / 41
E_SS2_2844
10 / 41
E_SS2_2480
11 / 41
E_SS2_3450
12 / 41
E_SS2_4297
13 / 41
E_SS2_3421
14 / 41
E_SS2_3313
15 / 41
E_SS2_3179
16 / 41
E_SS2_2336
17 / 41
E_SS2_2367
18 / 41
E_SS2_2446
19 / 41
E_SS2_2389
20 / 41
E_SS2_2677
21 / 41
E_SS2_2709
22 / 41
E_SS2_2607
23 / 41
E_SS2_2546
24 / 41
E_SS2_2626
25 / 41
E_SS2_4252
26 / 41
E_SS2_5668
27 / 41
E_SS2_5606
28 / 41
E_SS2_5413
29 / 41
E_SS2_5367
30 / 41
E_SS2_4848
31 / 41
E_SS2_3076
32 / 41
E_SS2_4100
33 / 41
E_SS2_3016
34 / 41
E_SS2_3893
35 / 41
E_SS2_5090
36 / 41
E_SS2_4421
37 / 41
E_SS2_4368
38 / 41
E_SS2_4226
39 / 41
E_SS2_2928
40 / 41
E_SS2_5147
41 / 41
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Cook brings impressive versatility to an already versatile set of skill players on the Jets' offense. Over his six seasons with the Vikings, he caught 221 passes for 1,794 yards (8.1 per catch), scoring 5 TDs and picking up 86 first downs.

"We feel really confident about him and his ability to just hit the ground running," head coach Robert Saleh. "It's just a matter of getting his legs underneath him. But at the same time, he hasn't had a camp, hasn't had OTAs. He's been working, he's been traveling a lot with the baby, so we just have to be smart with him."

The past two months have been a whirlwind for Cook. Being dropped by the Vikings, meeting with and being impressed with the Jets and the possibilities, welcoming a newborn and then being welcomed to a new group.

"Now I feel like I'm part of the Jets," Cook said. "Now I feel like I'm part of the team.

"It was just a lot going on. Now I get to dig deep into the playbook, get familiar with the guys in the huddle and just have fun with this, with the guys I've got in the locker room. I'm ready to go. It's a lot of fun."

Related Content

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas 'Not Running' from Expectations for 2023 Season

Green & White 'Have a lot to Prove,' but 'Ready' for Regular Season
news

Jets Sign 6 More Players to Complete Their Practice Squad

Mid-August DL Signee Jalyn Holmes Returns, Joined by 5 Who Played for Other Teams
news

Where Are They Now: Clyde Gates

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Texas
news

Jets Sign P Thomas Morstead, FB Nick Bawden to 53-Man Roster

Green & White Place T Carter Warren and TE Kenny Yeboah on Injured Reserve
news

Jets Add 10 Players from Their Preseason Roster to the Practice Squad

QB Tim Boyle Is Among Those Returning to the Green & White; Still Six P-Squad Slots to Be Filled
news

Jets WR Xavier Gipson Ready to Show More than 'Flashes' on 53-Man Roster

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'He Has Shown Dynamic Abilities' in the Return Game
news

What Are Robert Saleh's Thoughts on the Jets' Initial 53-Man Roster?

HC Says Xavier Gipson Has 'Dynamic Ability' in Return Game, Chazz Surratt Has 'Starter Capabilities' 
news

UDFA Jason Brownlee to 'Make the Most' of Opportunity with Jets

Garrett Wilson: 'A Guy that Can Go Up and Get the Ball'
news

Final Cuts: Jets Move 31 More to Get Their Roster to 53 Players

HC Robert Saleh on Tough Decisions Made: 'You Draw a Connection and an Appreciation for All of These Guys'
news

RT Mekhi Becton on Starting Job: 'A Block I Have to Build On'

Jets Top Pick in 2020 Draft Says He Feels the Love from Teammates
news

Jets OL Duane Brown and RB Dalvin Cook Practice for First Time 

Carl Lawson and Allen Lazard Returned to Practice Tuesday
Advertising