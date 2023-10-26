Jets RB Dalvin Cook Still Determined to 'Be Ready to Explode' When Called On

And Cook said he never was worried about how the carries would be divvied up between him and Hall.

"I didn't make my decision off of Breece," he said. "I thought teaming up with Breece would be the best thing in the world. In my mind, once he got healthy, this duo right here could be everything the world was expecting. That was my plan, not that while Breece is out I'm going to get my carries. My mindset was to come in, be the best version of myself that I could be, then put the two of us together."

Cook isn't the only one who thought and continues to think that Hall/Cook could still be something special this season.

"What you like about Dalvin is his mindset and his selflessness to prepare the right way and to encourage guys and to coach guys up," head coach Robert Saleh said. "I do think in the Philadelphia game, he looked his best running the ball. Remember, he didn't have OTAs, he didn't have training camp. And if you really look at it and you say, OK, the guy needs about four weeks of acclimation,' that puts you around Week 5 where you start seeing him hit his top speeds and his GPS numbers are improving."

In the wins at Denver and over the Eagles, Cook got only nine carries, but his yards/carry were his two best averages of the season (3.8 and 4.0). And underscoring Saleh's analysis, Next Gen Stats showed him posting his best average speed at the line of scrimmage in those two games, and his maximum speed on any rush in those games were his best since the Bills opener, when he was clocked at 18.94 mph — fourth-fastest max speed among NFL RBs this season.

"I do think he's getting better," the coach said. "I do think he's getting his legs underneath him. I do think he's running better with more violence and looking more like him. So hopefully we can continue to springboard that. It could be a good one-two punch obviously with Dalvin and Breece."