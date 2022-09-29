Jets RB Breece Hall: 'I'm Reaching My Stride'

Hall added: "Coach (OC Mike) LaFleur is always talking about how he wants to get the ball in me and MC's hands. So, we're pushing each other every day. As much of a competition it is, we're still working to get each other better and we're working to get the team better."

On Wednesday, HC Robert Saleh announced that QB Zach Wilson was medically cleared to return following a non-contact knee injury. Wilson will rejoin an offensive backfield that features Hall and Carter, whose 26 receptions are tied for most by a RB duo.

"Just having him in the field again, just to hear him playing around, you could tell that he was a lot happier now that he's back," Hall said of Wilson. "I feel like running backs, we take pride in being human erasers. In pass protection if we need to help out and stay in to help keep Zach off the ground, we do that. If we need to be an outlet for Zach to get the ball to, we do that. So, I feel like there was no drop-off in chemistry. When he wants to get us the ball, he's going to get us the ball. We'll be fine."

The Jets will face a Steelers defense that ranks 24th in total yards but 12th in yards per play (5.13). Pittsburgh is missing dominant pass-rusher T.J. Watt and has allowed nearly 143 yards per game on the ground. Despite juggling at LT, the Jets are averaging 4.42 yards per rush.