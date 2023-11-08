For Jets DL Quinnen Williams, It's Not About the Joy of Sacks ... It's About the Team

Indeed, any Jets fan not paying close attention may be surprised that Huff (5.0) and Jermaine Johnson (4.5) are 1-2 in sacks on the team, and that Huff (13), John Franklin-Myers (11) and Johnson (9) are 1-2-3 in QB hits. But those leader lists not only don't surprise Williams but please him in his role as the marked man on the D-line.

"We've been playing great," Williams said of the line. "We've just got to get the quarterback down. How can we get the ball off the quarterback? We've had a lot of pressures, a lot of sacks, doing a lot of things up front really well, especially with four-man rushes."

"Q" then supplied some succinct scouting reports on some of his mates in the Jets' punishing DL rotation

Huff — "He's been unbelievable, man. He's got one of the best get-offs in the NFL, one of the best pass rushes."

Johnson — "We knew he was going to have a good year from the beginning, the way he would come to work and do different things. We just knew he was going to have a breakout year."

JFM — "He's playing out of his mind right now."

Williams at the end of his media session said he wanted to give his view on an "upsetting" remark that ESPN analyst Troy Aikman made during the game broadcast that Williams told Aikman that he was the highest paid decoy in the league.

"I don't know where he got that from," Williams said. "I never said that, I never talked to him before the game, I never alluded to it. It never came out of my mouth."

That unprompted statement was in keeping with Williams' positive views on all the things he talked about before setting the record straight, specifically that not getting sacks may not be ideal for him but may be highly productive for the Jets individually and as a team.