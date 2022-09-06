Jets' Quinnen Williams: I Want to Be a Leader

To reverse those trends, Williams has taken what he learned during the down years and become a leader for a talented D-Line that also features John Franklin-Myers, who tied Williams for the team lead last season with six sacks, Carl Lawson, who is returning after a ruptured Achilles, and free agent signee Solomon Thomas.

"First and foremost, I want to be a leader," Williams said. "Do things I can do on the field and off the field to help guys and help the team in general.

"There are expectations for this team and expectations for this defense in general. We have to go out there and execute the plays that are being called and execute your job that is being called for."

A Pro Bowl alternate in 2021, Williams is a talented pass rusher who has developed into a premier run-stopper. Among the 54 NFL defensive linemen with 500+ snaps as an interior defender last season, Williams ranked fifth in stop percentage and seventh in stuff percentage.

"You can know when to take your shots," Williams said. "You can go in-depth on different things like, I know what a linebacker is going to do. Now I can study different positions that I could not study last year because I was trying to learn my position."

Hungry for a reversal of fortunes, Williams believes the Jets have a group to turn around a defense that ranked last in opponent's points per game last season.