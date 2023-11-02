Jets LB Quincy Williams Ready For 'Big Time' Primetime Matchup Against Justin Herbert & Chargers

In two primetime contests this year against the Cowboys and Bears, Herbert has thrown for 5 touchdowns, 1 interception and posted a 103.4 QB rating.

"He is a really good quarterback and is really good at using the guys around him," Williams said. "[Austin] Ekeler is his get out of jail free card. It will be important to figure out where he is. They are a good offense to go against."

Ekeler, nicknamed "pound-for-pound" by his teammates because of his violent running style, missed weeks 2-4 with an ankle injury, and since his return has been the engine behind the Chargers offense. In the Bolts' Week 8 win, 30-13, over the Bears, Ekeler touched the ball 20 times for 164 all-purpose yards including a 35-yard touchdown reception. Since 2020, he has 44 touchdowns which ranks second behind Raiders WR Davante Adams.

"His running and catching is really great," Williams said. "He also knows how to use his speed and is really great route runner. He is dangerous out of the backfield. They put him on a lot of linebackers, so it will be a big thing for us."

Against the Giants in Week 8, the Jets defense played outstanding while holding the G-Men to -9 yards passing. However, Williams registered two personal fouls in an otherwise superb performance that saw him finish with 11 tackles, 2 TFLs and 1 PD. The Jets registered 3 personal fouls in the overtime win. With an extra day to prepare for the Chargers explosive offense, Williams said they plan to clean up the penalties.