Jets' QB Zach Wilson: 'We Have to Score More Points, and That Starts With Me'

Zach Wilson was inactive for the past three games as he went through a "reset," in Saleh's words. As a starter this season, the Jets are 5-3 with Wilson under center. He started for the first time in four games because Mike White wasn't cleared for contact with a rib injury sustained at Buffalo. Wilson finished the game with 18 of 35 for 317 yards, the 2 TD passes (both to Uzomah) and an interception. Wilson's passer rating, which was north of 150 in the second quarter, dropped to 89.8 by the end of the game.

That turnover came on the Jets' opening drive of the second half, when they had an opportunity to lap the Lions after K Greg Zuerlein closed out the first half with a 34-yard field goal, tying the score, 10-10.

On a first-and-10 play at the Jets' 36, Wilson was under pressure and tried to find Elijah Moore on the near sideline, but it was picked off by Jerry Jacobs and returned 38 yards to the Jets' 15.

"It was a bad decision," Wilson said. "I was trying to locate Garrett over the middle. I forced it. I shouldn't have thrown it." He added: "I've got to be better. On first and second downs, you have to be ahead of the sticks. I can think of a number of plays we left out there."

The Jets ground game produced only 50 yards, with Bam Knight producing a team-high 23 yards on 13 carries.