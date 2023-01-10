Jets QB Zach Wilson's Offseason Approach: Read, Reset ... Attack

What if the Jets brought in a veteran QB to compete for the starting job? "I'm going to make that dude's life hell in practice every day. I'm going to go out there and do my best to show the coaches I deserve to be there. It's not in a negative way, it's in a positive way."

Zach's attitude seemed good as he exited the One Jets Drive players' entrance after his truncated season, but reading will only be part of his offseason plan. He'll need to return for the spring, summer and fall and put everything he's absorbed this offseason into action for an eye-popping year three after a struggling first two seasons.

Not everything about 2021 and '22 was a battle, though. As general manager Joe Douglas said, "We all know the talent that Zach possesses," and it showed up when he returned from his preseason knee procedure and rehab. He and the Jets posted four consecutive wins and five out of six, a run that included triumphs in three notoriously tough road venues at Pittsburgh, Green Bay and Denver and was crowned by the 20-17 home win over Buffalo. Both the Steelers and Bills outcomes were secured on game-winning scoring drives in the final two minutes.

Yet Wilson's ups and downs with fundamentals and techniques continued. His 54.5% passing accuracy ticked down by a percentage point from his rookie season. After the 40 points in the home win over Miami, his offense generated no more than 20 points in his last seven starts, no touchdowns in two. He reduced his turnover frequency, except for the three-giveaway home loss to New England. His 3-and-out rate was high and his average-drive numbers low compared to the rest of the NFL's starters.

Wilson will work on his game as hard as he can, and he's owned the way the season went, for example in response to a question about coordinator Mike LaFleur, saying, "I wish I played better for him and for everybody in this locker room."

But he also had an interesting response when asked what exactly went wrong.

"It's tough. I think it's the NFL. I think it's the best way to explain it — the NFL is what went wrong," he said. "There's a lot of talented people out there, a lot of talented players, good coaching, good schemes, and everything is momentum and runs, and sometimes things go well and sometimes things go bad."