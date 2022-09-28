Jets QB Zach Wilson Practices Full, He's Set to Start Sunday and He's a Happy Camper

Zach will be pumped the rest of this week and on into his first regular-season game since early January at Buffalo. But he knows one of the many and varied thoughts and coaching points he's got to keep in mind is to know when to turn down the volume.

"Once you get out there, it's like, being a quarterback your entire life, you have to be calm in situations. Sometimes I'm going to have to bring myself back down," he said. "But it's playing ball."

Fans may wonder how Wilson will monitor his emotions when it comes to taking care of the ball and accelerating out of the pocket away from the Steelers' sometimes confusing pass rushes.

The accuracy question is key for the Jets because perhaps the most impressive quality he displayed after returning from last year's knee injury was his ball protection. He ended the season with 156 consecutive passes and five straight games without throwing an interception.

He's still 56 attempts shy of breaking Ken O'Brien's franchise mark of 211 consecutive passes without a pick in 1987-88, but were Wilson to go unintercepted by the Steelers, his six-game INT-less streak would set a franchise record.

Yet records are the kinds of things that aren't on the front burner for Wilson at this time. And neither is the advice of many outside the team to constantly remind himself that he needs to rein in his feet and his head from playing the game differently, more conservatively, more safely than he's used to doing. It's not going to happen.

"No, that's thinking too much. In my mind, I'm going to give this everything I have and have fun with it and let the result take care of itself," he said. "I'm full-go. I'm going to be playing ball how I can. If somebody comes up, make him miss, get out on the edge, extend plays when I need to, hang in the pocket.