Jets QB Zach Wilson Keeps Turning to Elijah Moore in His Ongoing Education

Needless to say, Wilson's continuing education is not just about finding Moore but all his receivers, and that's proceeding as well. In the first two practices this week he's dished to WRs Jamison Crowder, Corey Davis, Keelan Cole and Denzel Mims and TE Chris Herndon.

"Every day, we're making sure we're getting all these reps together, that I'm getting certain routes with certain guys so we can work on that timing," he said. "Every single day in team, in one-on-ones, routes were there, it's all going apply, all of those. That connection I have with them is a little different for me because these guys are fast. They're fast so I can trust that I can throw the ball out there and they're going to get it."

So young and so much to learn. On the one hand, it might help Wilson to know that today he turned not only a day older but a year older as well as he celebrates his 22nd birthday. On the other hand, he only has that many more years to try to match what's been accomplished by Tom Brady, who just happens to turn 44 today.

"One of the craziest parts is I think I was 1 [year old] in his first year in the NFL," Wilson said when reminded that he's also spoken of his admiration for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers "Brady in my opinion is the greatest of all time and I don't think you can argue that. It's wherever he's at, they're winning and it's whatever he's doing there.

"I've always been a Rodgers guy because of the flashiness, but the thing that's important in the game is winning. It's a team sport and it's all about winning. It's not about how cool a throw looks or anything like that, so he's definitely been a favorite to watch growing up and I think that's because of the way he does it, the way he has found a system, a process that works for him."