Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'I Need to Prove Something'

To say it's been an up-and-down year for Wilson would be an understatement. After the 2022 NFL season ended with the Jets on the short end of a six-game losing streak, GM Joe Douglas and Saleh said the organization would pursue a veteran quarterback. That player turned out to be the four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who was acquired from the Packers in a trade days before the 2023 NFL Draft.

The initial plan to have Wilson study and mature under Rodgers' wing exploded on opening night when Rodgers sustained a torn Achilles tendon four plays into what turned out to be a come-from-behind OT victory over defending AFC East champion Buffalo -- led by Wilson. Wilson went 3-6 as the starter, completing 59.2% of his passes for 1,944 yards with 6 TDs and 7 INTs. In the first seven weeks of the season, Wilson led the NFL with four fourth-quarter comeback victories (including over Buffalo and Philadelphia), but the offense sputtered and Saleh made the change.

"When you're not scoring or moving the ball, I had to make the question how can I be better,," Wilson said. "I'm thinking to myself how I can help us score more and move the ball better. We all have the intention of helping the team move the ball and scoring points. All I can do is keep doing my job."

He added: "I want to play for these guys, they mean the world to me. They show up every day ready to battle. I really think it [sitting the past two games] has made me stronger. It's frustrating, of course. I need to play better, I need to keep working to get better."

At the conclusion of his spell in front of the news media late Wednesday, Wilson was asked if he was upset about the situation he and the Jets find themselves in.