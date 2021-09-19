Jets' QB Zach Wilson: 'I Have to Remember This'

New England took the turnover and needed seven plays to drive 6 plays and 72 yards with James White powering into the end zone from 7 yards out for a 10-0 lead.

Wilson and the Jets appeared to regain their footing early in the second quarter when the rookie from BYU hit his fellow rookie Moore with a pretty, lofting pass along the sideline. Moore's second reception as an NFL player was good for 27 yards to the New England 22. The drive stalled and Matt Ammendola converted a field-goal attempt from 21 yards out. Later, Jackson picked off his second of the game, stopping another Jets drive deep in Patriots territory. Wilson was 3 of 7 in the first half for 45 yards and 3 interceptions.

"On the second one, he bootlegged and threw high," Saleh said. "The third one to Moore again, he didn't put the zip on it he needed to."

Asked if he was concerned about Wilson's confidence during the game, Saleh said: "He was fine. He had a great look in his eyes. We had a good conversation. There are some things, fundamentally, that he has to understand -- taking care of ball basic stuff. We showed up to play, but when you lose to the turnover battle, 4-0, it is impossible, darn-near impossible to win.

"When you have a rookie quarterback -- and they have a rookie quarterback, too -- it's OK to play a boring game of fb. It really is. He is an electric dude, competitive. He wants to win so bad. Again, sometimes it's OK to be boring. I guess that's the lesson to take from this one."

The Jets only trailed by 10 points, 13-3, to start the second half and while the defense, which sacked Mac Jones three times, stood tall, the offense could not get untracked enough to push the Green & White into a position to challenge for the lead.

Though the home fans grew a bit restless late in the game, Wilson said he was not bothered.