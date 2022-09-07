Jets QB Zach Wilson Had a Feeling His Knee Wouldn't Be Ready for Ravens

Many observers outside the Jets had a feeling Zach Wilson wasn't going to be available for their season opener against Baltimore on Sunday. And many inside the building at One Jets Drive no doubt had that same inkling, including the Jets' second-year quarterback himself.

"It wasn't a timeline thing," Wilson told reporters after Wednesday's practice about his prognosis for a return following his Aug. 16 knee procedure in Los Angeles. "But you understand when something takes a certain amount of time to heal. It was never like a week, it was like you've got to give it time to heal, you've got to go one week at a time."

Head coach Robert Saleh made it official at his late-morning news conference. There was some optimism that Wilson would be able to bounce back quickly from his meniscus repair and bone bruise to be ready to play in the opener, but Saleh said late Tuesday the Jets medical and training teams agreed Wilson would need the first three weeks of the season to reach the goal the coach set of being completely ready mentally and physically to return to action.

"We just made the decision he's not quite ready and we're rolling with Joe [Flacco]," Saleh said of his veteran backup QB and the former 11-year Raven. "It's going to be 110%, and that's going to be mentally and physically. When he's ready to go, we're going to put him on the field." And at this time that would be for Game 4 at Pittsburgh.

Wilson, needless to say, at one point had visions of passing all his medical tests and being ready to go in time for the Ravens.