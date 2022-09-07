Jets QB Zach Wilson Had a Feeling His Knee Wouldn't Be Ready for Ravens

His Goal Was to Start the Season Opener but He Was Told, 'You've Got to Give It Time to Heal'

Sep 07, 2022 at 05:42 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SS2_3983-wilson-thumb

Many observers outside the Jets had a feeling Zach Wilson wasn't going to be available for their season opener against Baltimore on Sunday. And many inside the building at One Jets Drive no doubt had that same inkling, including the Jets' second-year quarterback himself.

"It wasn't a timeline thing," Wilson told reporters after Wednesday's practice about his prognosis for a return following his Aug. 16 knee procedure in Los Angeles. "But you understand when something takes a certain amount of time to heal. It was never like a week, it was like you've got to give it time to heal, you've got to go one week at a time."

Head coach Robert Saleh made it official at his late-morning news conference. There was some optimism that Wilson would be able to bounce back quickly from his meniscus repair and bone bruise to be ready to play in the opener, but Saleh said late Tuesday the Jets medical and training teams agreed Wilson would need the first three weeks of the season to reach the goal the coach set of being completely ready mentally and physically to return to action.

"We just made the decision he's not quite ready and we're rolling with Joe [Flacco]," Saleh said of his veteran backup QB and the former 11-year Raven. "It's going to be 110%, and that's going to be mentally and physically. When he's ready to go, we're going to put him on the field." And at this time that would be for Game 4 at Pittsburgh.

Wilson, needless to say, at one point had visions of passing all his medical tests and being ready to go in time for the Ravens.

"Of course, that was the goal," he said. "If it was up to me, I'd try and play right now. But listening to my doctors and staying in touch with them, that's what I'm going to go off of."

Wilson said he had frustration over the injury, which occurred when he made a split-second decision not to play it safe but to use his out-of-the-pocket "superpower" maneuverability to try to scramble for a first down, and it wound up hurting him. But he said he won't be changing his quarterbacking style anytime soon.

"I don't think I'll play any differently. People can say I should've gone out of bounds, I should've slid, but it was a non-contact injury," he said, adding, "Yeah, it's frustrating, of course. You want to be healthy as much as possible. When the injury happened, I was pissed at myself because it was a preseason game and all that stuff. You've got to be able to stay healthy."

This was Wilson's second injury to his right knee in nine months, but he said he doesn't think this injury in particular or the knee in general will be an issue once he gets back on the field, most likely Oct. 2 against the Steelers, on the grass footing known for two decades as Heinz Field, only to be renamed this year as Acrisure Stadium.

And for anyone wondering if young Wilson's return could be delayed should graybeard Flacco light it up while running the Jets offense, Saleh had a short two-sentence reply:

"Zach's our future. When Zach's healthy, he's rolling."

Practice Gallery | Top Photos of the Jets During Wednesday of Ravens Week

See the best images from Wednesday's practice leading up to the 2022 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

E_SS2_4325
1 / 39
E_SS2_4722
2 / 39
E_SZ1_3840
3 / 39
E_SZ1_3928
4 / 39
E_SZ1_3019
5 / 39
E_SS2_3983
6 / 39
E_SS2_3232
7 / 39
E_SZ1_3992
8 / 39
E_SZ1_3756
9 / 39
E_SZ1_3198
10 / 39
E_SZ1_3500
11 / 39
E_SZ1_3104
12 / 39
E_SZ1_3413
13 / 39
E_SZ1_3289
14 / 39
E_SZ1_3045
15 / 39
E_SZ1_3020
16 / 39
E_SS2_4942
17 / 39
E_SS2_2953
18 / 39
E_SS2_4860
19 / 39
E_SS2_4559
20 / 39
E_SS2_4699
21 / 39
E_SS2_3315
22 / 39
E_SS2_4603
23 / 39
E_SS2_4516
24 / 39
E_SS2_4393
25 / 39
E_SS2_4425
26 / 39
E_SS2_4474
27 / 39
E_SS2_4083
28 / 39
E_SS2_4201
29 / 39
E_SS2_4298
30 / 39
E_SS2_4179
31 / 39
E_SS2_4164
32 / 39
E_SS2_4113
33 / 39
E_SS2_4037
34 / 39
E_SS2_4137
35 / 39
E_SS2_3733
36 / 39
E_SS2_2850
37 / 39
E_SS2_3626
38 / 39
E_SS2_3564
39 / 39
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

QB Joe Flacco Hopes He Can Bring Out the Best in the Young Jets

Veteran Passer Facing Former Team, the Ravens, in Sunday's Regular-Season Opener

news

3 Things to Know | Week 1 Jets vs. Ravens

Joe Flacco Starting Against Former Team; Baltimore Dealing with Injuries

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 vs. Ravens - Wednesday

OL Duane Brown DNP at Practice on Wednesday

news

Joe Flacco Will Start at QB vs. Ravens; Zach Wilson to Miss First Three Games

Flacco Will Play Against His Former Team; Zach Wilson's Earliest Return Could Be Week 4 in Pittsburgh

news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Ravens

Broadcast and Stream Info for the first Game of the 2022 Season

news

Jets to Offer Robust Programming Lineup During 2022 Season

Shows Will Debut Across TV, Digital and Social Properties This Week

news

Big Deal: Reflections on Three of a Kind That Top the Jets' '22 Draft

Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson & Jermaine Johnson Are the 'Aces' of Green & White's 7-Member Class

news

Jets Sign 3 Players to Practice Squad

Green & White Add RB Zonovan Knight, WR Diontae Spencer and T Eric Smith to PS; Release WR Calvin Jackson, LB DQ Thomas

news

Jets' Assistant GM Rex Hogan: Getting to 53 Players 'Was by Far the Toughest' Since 2019

12 Off Training Camp Roster Are Now With Other NFL Teams

news

Jets' Quinnen Williams: I Want to Be a Leader

Fourth-Year DT Believes Green & White Have Everything They Need to Be the Team They Want to Be

news

First Look | Week 1 Jets vs. Ravens

Robert Saleh Starts Year 2 at MetLife Stadium Against John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson

Advertising