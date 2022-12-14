Jets QB Zach Wilson Elevated to No. 2 QB Position

Mike White Will Be Limited at Practice; Green & White Shift Joe Flacco to No. 3 on Depth Chart

Dec 14, 2022 at 02:06 PM
IMG_4914
Caroline Hendershot

Team Reporter

E_SZ1_4862-wilson-thumb

On Wednesday morning, Jets HC announced QB Zach Wilson will be elevated to the No. 2 spot behind Mike White and Joe Flacco will return to third on the depth chart.

"Zach's been doing a great job," Saleh said. "He's been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding himself accountable in regard to how he wants to attack practice, how he's been performing in practice and going against our defense, which I think is a pretty good defense to go against and working on all the different things we've been asking him to accomplish."

White, who had his ribs evaluated after Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills, was limited at practice Wednesday. But the Jets expect he'll start for a fourth consecutive time Sunday against the Lions.

"The timing is coincidence more than anything," Saleh said of Wilson's elevation to backup. "We're still working as if [White] is playing this week. He's limited, he'll get his work in, but he feels good. He's getting some work done while we're stretching but then he'll come out for all the team periods."

Wilson will be active for the first time since the Jets' Week 11 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. The second-year passer has thrown for 1,279 yards, 4 TDs and 5 INTS in seven games. After Wilson completed 9 of 22 for 77 yards against New England, Saleh said his young QB needed a "reset" to work on fundamentals.

"I'll give [Wilson] and [Rob] Calabrese a lot of credit," Saleh said. "Just working relentlessly to just get back into standing in the pocket, delivering the football, getting his feet underneath him in the direction we want to throw, getting our eyes to the target. [Wilson] has been good and it's not over. Obviously, he'll continue working, but just understanding that you're next man up, so the mental part of the preparation along with continuing to tie in his feet and footwork are all together."

Flacco, who started the first three games for the Jets and has 5 TD passes this season, took in three snaps against the Bills including one that resulted in a strip-sack. With only four games remaining in the regular season, Saleh is keeping the big picture in mind.

"You're always team first," he said. "The guys who put us in the best position to win will be on the field and I think we've been pretty consistent with that. If we feel like a coach isn't getting the job done, I'm going to challenge the coaches, it's all the same. We're always looking team first."

Related Content

news

3 Things to Know | Week 15 Jets vs. Lions

Sauce Gardner, Aidan Hutchinson Defensive ROY Candidates; Jared Goff, Detroit Offense Roaring

news

Bart Scott: 'Essentially, the Playoffs Start Now for the Jets'

HC Robert Saleh Told His Players 'We Control Our Destiny'

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 vs. Lions - Wednesday

QB Mike White (Ribs) Limited, DL Quinnen Williams (Calf) DNP on Wednesday

news

Jets Sign OL Eric Smith to Practice Squad

Veteran Has Rejoins Green & White

news

NFL Power Rankings | Jets Ranked No. 12 by NFL.com and ESPN

Green & White Ranked Move to 12th With 4 Games to Play in 2022

news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Lions

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Home Game Against Detroit

news

Jets Sign DL Marquiss Spencer to Practice Squad

Green & White Place LB Marcell Harris on P-Squad Injured Reserve

news

First Look | Week 15 Jets vs. Lions

Robert Saleh, Green & White Host Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson Sunday at MetLife Stadium

news

Notebook | Jets QB Mike White: 'Never in My Mind to Not Get Back In the Game'

Pending Further Evaluation, Jets Hopeful White (Ribs) Is Able to Start vs. Lions; DT Quinnen Williams (Calf) Is Day to Day; WR Corey Davis Is in Concussion Protocol

news

3 Takeaways Jets at Bills | Robert Saleh: Jets 'Capable of So Much More' After Loss to Bills

Bam Knight Has Another Good Game; Jermaine Johnson Helps Gives Green & White Chance with Blocked Punt

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Buffalo?

Four on Offense, Five on Defense Log Most Playing Time

Advertising