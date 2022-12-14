Jets QB Zach Wilson Elevated to No. 2 QB Position

Wilson will be active for the first time since the Jets' Week 11 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. The second-year passer has thrown for 1,279 yards, 4 TDs and 5 INTS in seven games. After Wilson completed 9 of 22 for 77 yards against New England, Saleh said his young QB needed a "reset" to work on fundamentals.

"I'll give [Wilson] and [Rob] Calabrese a lot of credit," Saleh said. "Just working relentlessly to just get back into standing in the pocket, delivering the football, getting his feet underneath him in the direction we want to throw, getting our eyes to the target. [Wilson] has been good and it's not over. Obviously, he'll continue working, but just understanding that you're next man up, so the mental part of the preparation along with continuing to tie in his feet and footwork are all together."

Flacco, who started the first three games for the Jets and has 5 TD passes this season, took in three snaps against the Bills including one that resulted in a strip-sack. With only four games remaining in the regular season, Saleh is keeping the big picture in mind.