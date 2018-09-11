Jets QB Sam Darnold Answers the Bell in Detroit, Scores First NFL Victory 

The opening scene looked like something straight out of a horror movie. After months of feel-goods, Sam Darnold hit adversity and sent Jets Nation covering its eyes. Veteran safety Quandre Diggs greeted Darnold with a 37-yard interception return for a score on the rookie's first play in the NFL, and his character was immediately put to the test in front of a nationally televised audience.

"I don't want to go out and throw a ton more picks after that. You just want to put that behind you and play good football," Darnold said after the game. "The key was letting the game come to me. I was licking my chops a little too much. I think in that situation, if I could do it over again, I would look at him, throw over his head or keep going to the right. Those are the plays you want to have back. But for me to have my first throw in the NFL an interception and then bounce back the way I did, but with help from my teammates, honestly, it couldn't have been better."

Darnold showed the football world what he is made of and then some in the Jets' historic rout over the Lions in Detroit Monday Night. With this being his first feature film, the even-keeled Darnold was determined to write a story based on the perseverance of a young talent who just wouldn't be rattled and would go home a winner.