Jets QB Mike White, 'Savage,' 'Dog,' 'Gunslinger,' Passes Around Credit for Slaying Bengals

And before the player plaudits, there were the Halloween crowd at MetLife who took up the chant of a player whose name they never chanted before.

"At first, I had to kind of listen again. I'm like, 'Are they chanting my name?' " the QB said, adding he's never had his name chanted at any game he played in before. "That was pretty cool."

It was certainly deserved, said head coach Robert Saleh, who quickly eliminated any suspense by saying that White, not the recent trade acquisition Joe Flacco or a rapidly healing Wilson, would get the Thursday night start at Indianapolis.

"Yeah, why not?" Saleh said when asked if he thought White had this kind of performance in him. "I know sometimes, from the outside looking in, the decisions that scouts and coaches make can seem crazy. But we get to see these guys every day, see them operate. We're blessed to be around great players in the league. Mike is poised, he showed throughout training camp that he deserves to be one of those guys. And obviously he showed it today."

And now White will get to show it again on the Jets' only primetime game on their schedule, on the road vs. Indy. He was quick to remind that, no matter how much confidence he has in himself to do the job he did, it was all about treating his teammates and Jets fans to this Halloween victory and that he's listening to them, not any self-serving voices in his own head.