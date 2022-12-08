Jets QB Mike White: 'It's Important to Live in the Moment'

But it's that one game against Buffalo at MetLife Stadium last season, a game that got away from White and the Jets to the tune of 45-17.

"I'm sure there's a lot of things that he learned from even in that moment just to take his game forward from that moment on to where we are now," head coach Robert Saleh said earlier this week. "The game was going OK in the first half, we were moving the ball, but they scored right before the half if I remember right. I got to dig into this, but it was 17, then they scored right out of the locker room. Now we're down, 24-3. Then we throw an interception and now it's 31-3, just like that. Now you're chucking it all over the place and doing what you really don't want to do, which is push the ball downfield in a desperate frame of mind, and when you're playing a top defense like that, you're probably going to turn the ball over. It was one of those games that kind of snowballed on the entire team, not just him [White], and he was put in a really bad situation."

That game was White's final start of the 2021 season. His next chance came when Saleh decided that second-year man Zach Wilson needed a "reset," naming White the starter against the Bears, a 31-10 win a couple of weeks ago. Against the Vikings last week, White led the Jets (7-5) back from a 20-3 deficit to within inches to snatching the victory. For all the team's success and domination of the second half, the Jets were 1 of 6 in the red zone (White's 1-yard squeeze for a TD). The Bills (9-3) lead the AFC East and are still smarting from their Week 9, 20-17, loss to the Jets at MetLife.