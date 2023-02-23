Jets QB Look Ahead | Zach Wilson Plus Question Marks Heading into '23

'22: Quick Look Back

The ball started out in Flacco's hands, and while he won only one of three starts, it was the fantastic finish for the 31-30 comeback at Cleveland in Game 2. Then Wilson returned from his preseason-opener knee injury to start the next seven games, and initially it looked promising — the 24-20 comeback win at Pittsburgh, followed by wins vs. Miami, at Denver and Green Bay, and then an efficient 20-17 home triumph over the Bills.

But Wilson lost both games to the Patriots, in a three-game span, and issues with accuracy, point and drive production and other fundamentals led Saleh to switch to White for what turned out to be the Jets' last win of the season, a 31-10 pounding of the Bears. Two games later, White's rib injuries at Buffalo brought Wilson back for two starts, White returned at Seattle and Flacco stepped back under center for the final start at Miami.

Two numerical nuggets somewhat captured the state of the QB position. For the first time in franchise history, the Jets had three different QBs throw for 300 yards in a game twice each — Flacco against the Ravens and Browns, Wilson vs. the Patriots and Lions, and White vs. the Bears and Vikings. Yet the team's record in those games was 2-4. Low NFL rankings in accuracy, passer rating, yards/attempt, third-down conversions and red-zone TD rate in '22 will also inform the GM and HC as they move deeper into '23 with their QB plan.