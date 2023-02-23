Jets QB Look Ahead | Zach Wilson Plus Question Marks Heading into '23

|Jets Player
|Exper in '23
|GP-GS-DNP-IA
|O-ST-Total Snaps
|Zach Wilson
|3rd
|9-9-7-1
|504-0—504
|Joe Flacco
|16th
|5-4-9-3
|295-0—295
|Mike White
|5th
|4-4-6-7
|285-0—285
|Chris Streveler
|4th
|2-1-0-1
|31-7—38
Signed Reserve/Future Contract: Streveler
POTENTIAL FREE AGENTS IN '23
Unrestricted: Flacco, White
'23: Incomplete Picture
This look into the QB crystal ball will be cloudy, since HC Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas both said that bringing in a veteran from outside the organization is being considered, and Saleh also said new OC Nathaniel Hackett will have a say in that as well. "We're committed to finding a veteran," Saleh has said, and Douglas, while saying adding a vet at this early stage of the offseason is a "hypothetical," added, "We're going to look at every avenue, every position, every different way we can to upgrade the team."
Zach Wilson remains a part of the equation heading into his third season, with the GM saying, "We're going to do everything we can to ultimately help Zach reach his full potential here." But heading toward the offseason program, about all we know for sure is that, with Mike White and Joe Flacco eligible to become unrestricted free agents and ahead of any veteran acquisition, the QB room at the moment has only Wilson and interesting journeyman Chris Streveler, who signed a reserve/future contract last month to remain a Jet.
'22: Quick Look Back
The ball started out in Flacco's hands, and while he won only one of three starts, it was the fantastic finish for the 31-30 comeback at Cleveland in Game 2. Then Wilson returned from his preseason-opener knee injury to start the next seven games, and initially it looked promising — the 24-20 comeback win at Pittsburgh, followed by wins vs. Miami, at Denver and Green Bay, and then an efficient 20-17 home triumph over the Bills.
But Wilson lost both games to the Patriots, in a three-game span, and issues with accuracy, point and drive production and other fundamentals led Saleh to switch to White for what turned out to be the Jets' last win of the season, a 31-10 pounding of the Bears. Two games later, White's rib injuries at Buffalo brought Wilson back for two starts, White returned at Seattle and Flacco stepped back under center for the final start at Miami.
Two numerical nuggets somewhat captured the state of the QB position. For the first time in franchise history, the Jets had three different QBs throw for 300 yards in a game twice each — Flacco against the Ravens and Browns, Wilson vs. the Patriots and Lions, and White vs. the Bears and Vikings. Yet the team's record in those games was 2-4. Low NFL rankings in accuracy, passer rating, yards/attempt, third-down conversions and red-zone TD rate in '22 will also inform the GM and HC as they move deeper into '23 with their QB plan.
QB Trivia
Last season, for the first time in franchise history, the Jets had three different quarterbacks start four-plus games each. And for only the second time ever and the first since 1989, they had four different QBs start at least one game. But Streveler's name here is followed by an asterisk — he got the first start of his pro career not at QB but as a blocking flanker on the first offensive play vs. the Jaguars before returning late in the third quarter to run the offense.