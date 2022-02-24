Jets QB Look Ahead: Who's with Zach Wilson for the Season Ahead?

'22: Continuing Wilson's Growth

Zach Wilson's improvement in passing, running, turnovers and touchdown drive production in his last seven starts compared to his first six starts was a welcome step toward the future. He still needs to get his passing accuracy closer to the 73.5% of his last season at BYU, drop his 3-and-out drive rate, and increase the Jets' yardage/point production. "I definitely have a list of things that I want to get better at overall and I'm actually really excited to go in and work on those things and then to come back next year and try to apply those," Wilson said last month. "I think it will be good. We got a good group of dudes that I can do it with as well. I'm going to spend some time with those guys in the offseason, just trying to build that chemistry."