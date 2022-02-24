Jets QB Look Ahead: Who's with Zach Wilson for the Season Ahead?

Rookie Made Strides over Final 7 Games; Depth Chart Behind Him Heading into '22 Is Fluid

Feb 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ2_0988-wilson-thumb
Table inside Article
Jets Player GP-GS-DNP-IA OSnaps-STSnaps
Zach Wilson 13-13-0-4 741-0
Mike White 4-3-7-2 211-0
Josh Johnson 3-0-0-0 69-0
Joe Flacco 2-1-5-2 66-0

No Longer with Team: Johnson

Potential Free Agents in 2022
Unrestricted: Flacco
Restricted: White

'22: Continuing Wilson's Growth
Zach Wilson's improvement in passing, running, turnovers and touchdown drive production in his last seven starts compared to his first six starts was a welcome step toward the future. He still needs to get his passing accuracy closer to the 73.5% of his last season at BYU, drop his 3-and-out drive rate, and increase the Jets' yardage/point production. "I definitely have a list of things that I want to get better at overall and I'm actually really excited to go in and work on those things and then to come back next year and try to apply those," Wilson said last month. "I think it will be good. We got a good group of dudes that I can do it with as well. I'm going to spend some time with those guys in the offseason, just trying to build that chemistry."

Who else will be in the QB room with Wilson? Joe Flacco can become unrestricted and seemed good with his role as the primary Zach-up and occasional starter. If he departs, do the Jets bring in another veteran who could play a similar role behind the young starter? Or do they go with youth behind Wilson, particularly with Mike White, who can become restricted. And for all the QBs on the roster, a key to their development will be the rising foundation of skill players and blockers around them, not just the returnees for year two of the Robert Saleh/Mike LaFleur offensive scheme but, equally important, those arriving via free agency and the draft.

Gallery | The Best Photos of Jets Quarterbacks During the 2021 Season

See the best images of Jets Quarterbacks during the 2021 season.

E_SZ2_2515
1 / 84
SZ2_0732
2 / 84
E_SZ2_2356
3 / 84
SNY40479
4 / 84
E_SZR53802
5 / 84
SNY43727
6 / 84
SZP_21217
7 / 84
SZ1_1978
8 / 84
SNY13064
9 / 84
SNY11486
10 / 84
SZ1_0278
11 / 84
SNY34311
12 / 84
SNY_2765
13 / 84
E_SZR52039
14 / 84
SNY_9260
15 / 84
SNY_9064
16 / 84
E_SZR51065_1
17 / 84
E_SZA1_1794
18 / 84
E_SZR51062_1
19 / 84
E_SZR53517
20 / 84
E_SZA1_1997
21 / 84
SZ4_5145
22 / 84
SNY_6578
23 / 84
E_SZR31500
24 / 84
E_SZ3_3772
25 / 84
E_SZA1_926
26 / 84
E_SZA1_3725
27 / 84
E__ZR30351
28 / 84
E_SZ3_2924
29 / 84
E_SZ3_2891
30 / 84
E_SZ2_0223_1
31 / 84
E_SZ2_1197
32 / 84
E_SZ1_0401
33 / 84
SZ2_8167
34 / 84
E_SZ2_0219_1
35 / 84
E_SZ1_3284
36 / 84
E_SZ1_1912
37 / 84
E_SZ1_3853
38 / 84
E_SS1_4130
39 / 84
E_SZ1_1807
40 / 84
E_SZ1_1648
41 / 84
E_SZ1_0375
42 / 84
E_SZ1_1320
43 / 84
E_SNY30771
44 / 84
E_SS2_1433
45 / 84
E_SZ1_1237_1
46 / 84
E_SZ1_1243
47 / 84
E_SA108677
48 / 84
E_SS2_0825
49 / 84
E_SZ1_1233
50 / 84
E_SS2_0832
51 / 84
E_SS1_1527
52 / 84
E_SS1_4094_1
53 / 84
E_SS1_2460
54 / 84
E_SS1_0810
55 / 84
E_SA108338
56 / 84
E_SNY31812
57 / 84
E_SNY_7543
58 / 84
E_SA108006
59 / 84
E_SNY_9061_1
60 / 84
E_SA107239
61 / 84
E_SA107797
62 / 84
E_SA106881
63 / 84
E_SA107794
64 / 84
E_SNY_7614
65 / 84
E_SA107797 1
66 / 84
E_SA106035
67 / 84
E_SA107542
68 / 84
E_SA102810
69 / 84
E_SA105758
70 / 84
E_SA106676
71 / 84
E_SA102758
72 / 84
E_SA101818
73 / 84
10/31/2021 Bangals vs Jets Bangals 31 Jets 34 Mike White
74 / 84

10/31/2021

Bangals vs Jets

Bangals 31 Jets 34

Mike White

E_SA101466
75 / 84
E_FXR03907
76 / 84
E_SA100996
77 / 84
E_SA100068
78 / 84
E_FXR02696
79 / 84
E_FXR02592
80 / 84
122621_ACTION_POST_GAME_MIKE_WHITE_JAX_V_NYJ_002
81 / 84
E_FXR01859
82 / 84
E__ZR32306
83 / 84
E__ZR33156
84 / 84
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

'21: Zach's Rookie Story in Two 'Halves'
Wilson's progress from first six games to last seven can be measured in several ways. Throwing more passes in the second "half", his interceptions still dropped from nine to two and he ended the year with 156 consecutive passes without a pick. His offense's TD drive rate jumped from 11.8% to 17.6%. His passer rating made a modest gain from 63.5 to 75.2. And his rushing rush was remarkable — he went from 2.8 yards/carry and no TDs in his first half to 7.8 and four scores in his second half, and he wound up as the NFL's top rushing quarterback in '21 (20-plus carries) at 6.38 yards/carry, largely due to his franchise-QB-record 52-yard TD run vs. the Jaguars.

The big question regarding White is whether he's closer to the 405-yard passer who started for the injured Wilson and led the upset of the AFC Super Bowl representative Bengals in Week 8, or to the four-interception thrower vs. Buffalo two weeks later. Flacco and Josh Johnson (signed by the Ravens off the Jets' practice squad in December) didn't win any games but still posted a gaudy number or two while helping Wilson's rookie maturation process. Flacco passed for 291 yards and two TDs in the home loss to Miami two weeks after Johnson came on for long relief for the injured White at Indianapolis and threw for 317 yards and three TDs.

QB Trivia
White, Flacco and Johnson all saw playing time in the four-plus games that Wilson was sidelined with a knee injury. As a result, all four Jets QBs threw at least 40 passes, had at least 25 completions and threw for at least three touchdown passes — the first time any of those levels were reached by four QBs in the same season in franchise history.

2022-Seasons---1920x1080

Related Content

news

Brant Boyer Making Jets' Special Teams Special

Jets ST Coordinator: HC Robert Saleh Is Positive as Hell, Guys Gravitate Toward That
news

Where Are They Now: Mike Catapano

Catch Up with the Former Jet from Long Island
news

Notebook | Before the Jets Draft, Free Agents Will Be on the Board

GM Joe Douglas Is 'Excited About the Offseason'
news

As NFL Draft Approaches, Jets Will Be Aggressive if Opportunity is Right

ESPN's Todd McShay: QB Needs Elsewhere Could Lead do Attractive Trade Options for Jets 
news

Jets ST Look Ahead: Berrios Decision to Come, Units Improve

Team Has Offseason Decisions After Return Teams Topped NFL and K Eddy Piñeiro Finished Strong
news

Jets Mock Draft 5.0 | ESPN's Todd McShay Has Joe Douglas Addressing O-Line, Secondary

N.C. State's Ikem Ekwonu, Notre Dame Kyle Hamilton Popular Selections for Green & White 
news

What Do You Think About the Jets' Position as Free Agency Approaches?

NFL Legal Tampering Period Begins March 14th
news

Jets TE Look Ahead: A Position that Could Receive Fortification

Ryan Griffin, Tyler Kroft & Co. Had Some Key Production but Also Some Key Injuries
news

Where Are They Now: Chansi Stuckey

Catch Up with the Seventh Round Pick from Clemson
news

Notebook | For the Jets, the 2022 Season Starts Now

GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh Leading Organization Forward
news

6 NFL Draft Prospects Who Improved Their Stock During Senior Bowl

Chad Muma, Arnold Ebiketie, Roger McCreary on Defense; Jeremy Ruckert, Bernhard Raimann and Khalil Shakir on Offense
Advertising