Jets QB Aaron Rodgers No. 51 on NFL Top 100 List

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a four-time MVP, has been named the No. 51 player in the 2023 edition of the NFL Top 100 in vote by NFL players.

Rodgers was ranked No. 3 in last year's edition, has been among the top 10 nine times and the top three four times. He was the top-ranked player in 2012, No. 2 in 2015, and No. 3 in 2020 and 2021.

After winning consecutive MVPs in 2020 and 2021, Rodgers had a down year — by his standards — in his last season with the Packers, throwing for 26 touchdowns and 3,695 yards. Since 2014, Rodgers has thrown for 287 touchdowns and 53 interceptions and led the league in passing scores twice.

Since joining the Jets via trade in April, Rodgers has been building chemistry with his new teammates, first in OTAs and now during training camp.

In practice, Rodgers has already completed several highlight-reel-worthy passes, including a touchdown throw to WR Garrett Wilson on Tuesday. Wilson got behind the defense near the end line and Rodgers fit his throw over the top of the safeties and corners, which allowed Wilson to come down with a toe-tap touchdown.

"Some of these plays out here man, we're not going to take him for granted," Rodgers said about Wilson's grab. "But it's also Garrett. So, you almost expect him to make some of these plays."

Going into his 19th season, the Super Bowl 45 MVP adds experience and perspective to the Jets young roster.

Since being drafted No. 24 overall by the Packers in 2005, Rodgers has led 31 game-winning drives and 21 comebacks and started in 11 playoff victories.