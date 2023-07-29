Jets QB Aaron Rodgers No. 51 on NFL Top 100 List

Four-Time MVP Has Previously Been Ranked in Top 10 Nine Times

Jul 28, 2023 at 08:00 PM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

NFLtop100-Rodgers-16x9

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a four-time MVP, has been named the No. 51 player in the 2023 edition of the NFL Top 100 in vote by NFL players.

Rodgers was ranked No. 3 in last year's edition, has been among the top 10 nine times and the top three four times. He was the top-ranked player in 2012, No. 2 in 2015, and No. 3 in 2020 and 2021.

After winning consecutive MVPs in 2020 and 2021, Rodgers had a down year — by his standards — in his last season with the Packers, throwing for 26 touchdowns and 3,695 yards. Since 2014, Rodgers has thrown for 287 touchdowns and 53 interceptions and led the league in passing scores twice.

Since joining the Jets via trade in April, Rodgers has been building chemistry with his new teammates, first in OTAs and now during training camp.

In practice, Rodgers has already completed several highlight-reel-worthy passes, including a touchdown throw to WR Garrett Wilson on Tuesday. Wilson got behind the defense near the end line and Rodgers fit his throw over the top of the safeties and corners, which allowed Wilson to come down with a toe-tap touchdown.

"Some of these plays out here man, we're not going to take him for granted," Rodgers said about Wilson's grab. "But it's also Garrett. So, you almost expect him to make some of these plays."

Going into his 19th season, the Super Bowl 45 MVP adds experience and perspective to the Jets young roster.

Since being drafted No. 24 overall by the Packers in 2005, Rodgers has led 31 game-winning drives and 21 comebacks and started in 11 playoff victories.

"He's brought a lot of juice," HC Robert Saleh said. "And he's brought a lot of hype and it's awesome because we want all of it. … He brings a lot of wisdom to the quarterback room, he brings a lot of confidence to the offensive side of the ball, and he brings a lot of excitement to the organization."

Related Content

news

Which Jets Player Has Stood Out Early in Training Camp?

Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson Impress in First Handful of Practices, Among Others

news

C.J. Mosley Having a Blast in a Game of (Defensive) QB vs. (Offensive) QB

Aaron Rodgers Says of Veteran LB: 'When He Starts Talking, Everybody Is Listening'

news

Jets Practice Report | Jason Brownlee Steps Up With Garrett Wilson Sidelined

Robert Saleh Said 'Indications Are He'll Be OK' for Second-Year WR; RB Dalvin Cook Set to Visit This Weekend

news

Safety Jordan Whitehead Has Whole Herd of GOATs to Get Him Ready for the Season

Darrelle Revis' Cousin Takes All He Can from His Seasons with Tom Brady in Tampa, Aaron Rodgers Now with Jets

news

Jets S Tony Adams Is Driven to Succeed in His Second NFL Season

QB Aaron Rodgers Pays Young Safety a Compliment After His Interception in Practice

news

Jets Training Camp Daily (7/27) | Interviews, Photos, Stories and Highlights from a Steamy Thursday

See All of the Content from Thursday's Training Camp Practice.

news

Jets Training Camp Highlights (7/27) | Aaron Rodgers 25-Yard TD Pass, Pick-Six for the Defense & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Thursday's Practice in Full Pads at Training Camp

news

Jets TE C.J. Uzomah Returns to Practice

Veteran Tight End Had 232 Yards in 2022

news

The Jets 'the Best Fit' for S Adrian Amos

QB Aaron Rodgers Called to Urge Former (Now Current) Teammate to Sign With Jets

news

Where Are They Now: George Lilja

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Michigan

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson No. 74 on NFL Top 100 List

NFL's 2022 Rookie of the Year Set Franchise Records for Receiving Yards and Receptions

Advertising