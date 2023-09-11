Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Leaves Bills Game with Ankle Injury

X-Rays Negative; Signal-Caller Took 4 Snaps

Sep 11, 2023 at 12:20 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

AP23255018754700-rodgers-thumb
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury sustained on the first series and was ruled out for the remainder of Week 1's game against the Bills.

Rodgers, who made his debut in green and white, took four snaps. After Breece Hall took the opening play 26 yards on a handoff, the new Jets signal-caller went 0-for-1 and was hit on each play.

Bills DE Leonard Floyd, who was acquired this offseason, sacked Rodgers for a 10-yard loss as Rodgers' left ankle was turned. He initially stood up before sitting down on the field where doctors tended to him.

Rodgers limped off the field with his arms around trainers and was taken off the sideline on a cart. He was initially listed as questionable to return, but was downgraded to out. X-rays were negative. Third-year QB Zach Wilson replaced Rodgers.

