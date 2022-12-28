Jets Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams: 'The Celebration's for Each and Every One on My Team'

The backstory to the action film about how Quinnen Williams ate the NFL is that his growth has never been about his own appetite.

"It was an amazing feeling, man," Williams told reporters this week about being named to his first AFC Pro Bowl roster. "I'm just thankful to everybody on my team, everybody in the organization, because if it weren't for those guys, I would be nothing."

Bold statement, but as Williams explained, he likes to joke around with LB C.J. Mosley, another of his Jets teammates who will join him in participating in the redesigned Pro Bowl Games the first week of February.

"I tell C.J., 'Honestly, if you never give the call right or align us right, we would never be in position to make the plays and do the things we do,' " he said. "If it weren't for the defensive linemen next to me and the linebackers and Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed and all the guys covering, there would be no sacks. So that's a celebration for me but a celebration for each and every one on my team for the work that we all put in."

As much as Williams spreads around the wealth, a lot of the Jets' defensive success has been a celebration of the damage that the 6-3, 303-pounder has been doing in his fourth pro season.

Those sacks, everyone knows about. His 12 takedowns are a career high, tied for seventh in the league, tops among interior linemen, and tied for seventh-most in a Jets season since 1982, when sacks became official. His 24 QB hits are tied for sixth in the league and are the most since Leonard Williams' 25 hits in 2017, and he can equal Muhammad Wilkerson's 28 QB hits in 2015 for the most by a Jets defender since the stat began to be tracked in 2001.