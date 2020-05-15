Jets' Preseason Schedule: Giants & Steelers Home, Lions & Eagles Away

The Jets' 2020 preseason schedule finalized today includes the Giants for the teams' 52nd annual summer matchup in the preseason opener at MetLife Stadium, the Eagles in the preseason finale for the 20th straight year, and two more venerable NFL franchises selected by the league's schedule makers: a game against an AFC foe rarely seen in summer, the Pittsburgh Steelers, at MetLife and a lately more familiar NFC opponent in the Detroit Lions at Ford Field — and on ESPN.

Here are some more notes on each opponent.

Week 1, Thursday, Aug. 13 — Jets vs. Giants, MetLife Stadium, WCBS, 7:30 p.m.

The NFL's longest current preseason rivalry will be renewed for the 52nd consecutive year and for the 11th straight year at MetLife. ... This summer it's the Jets' home game. ... The Giants prevailed in last year's game as the home team with the 31-22 victory, also in the preseason opener, but the Jets evened the score and then some with their 34-27 RS win as the home team in November. ... The Giants have won the last four meetings to knot the preseason series at 25-25-1.

Week 2, Thursday, Aug. 20 — Jets @ Detroit Lions, Ford Field, ESPN, 8 p.m.

This will be the Jets' first preseason trip to Detroit since 2017 (16-6 loss) and first trip overall to the Motor City since Sam Darnold's first RS start as the Jets' QB in the 2018 opener (48-17 win). ... The teams will meet for the fourth time in 8 years. ... The Jets are 2-5 vs. Detroit in the summer series. ... Their first game vs. the Lions was a 9-6 win in the 1968 preseason finale, their last game before they officially began their season-long march to Super Bowl III. ... This game will join the 2018 PS game at Washington (15-13 loss in Darnold's first start) as the Jets' only national preseason games since 2012.

Week 3: Friday, Aug. 28 — Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, MetLife Stadium, WCBS, 7:30 p.m.

The Jets will be playing the Steelers in the preseason for the first time since 2002 (16-6 win) and the first time at home since 1979 (27-14 loss). ... The Green & White have won 2 of the last 3 in the summer series — 20-13 at Three Rivers Stadium and the '02 game at Heinz Field. ... The only TD in '02 was scored by RB LaMont Jordan at the end of a long opening possession directed by QB Vinny Testaverde. ... The Steelers lead the preseason series 6-2.