Presented by

Friday, May 15, 2020 11:30 AM

Jets' Preseason Schedule: Giants & Steelers Home, Lions & Eagles Away

/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

2020-PRESEASON-SCHEDULE----APP-WEB-SAFE-AREA

The Jets' 2020 preseason schedule finalized today includes the Giants for the teams' 52nd annual summer matchup in the preseason opener at MetLife Stadium, the Eagles in the preseason finale for the 20th straight year, and two more venerable NFL franchises selected by the league's schedule makers: a game against an AFC foe rarely seen in summer, the Pittsburgh Steelers, at MetLife and a lately more familiar NFC opponent in the Detroit Lions at Ford Field — and on ESPN.

Here are some more notes on each opponent.

Week 1, Thursday, Aug. 13 — Jets vs. Giants, MetLife Stadium, WCBS, 7:30 p.m.
The NFL's longest current preseason rivalry will be renewed for the 52nd consecutive year and for the 11th straight year at MetLife. ... This summer it's the Jets' home game. ... The Giants prevailed in last year's game as the home team with the 31-22 victory, also in the preseason opener, but the Jets evened the score and then some with their 34-27 RS win as the home team in November. ... The Giants have won the last four meetings to knot the preseason series at 25-25-1.

Week 2, Thursday, Aug. 20 — Jets @ Detroit Lions, Ford Field, ESPN, 8 p.m.
This will be the Jets' first preseason trip to Detroit since 2017 (16-6 loss) and first trip overall to the Motor City since Sam Darnold's first RS start as the Jets' QB in the 2018 opener (48-17 win). ... The teams will meet for the fourth time in 8 years. ... The Jets are 2-5 vs. Detroit in the summer series. ... Their first game vs. the Lions was a 9-6 win in the 1968 preseason finale, their last game before they officially began their season-long march to Super Bowl III. ... This game will join the 2018 PS game at Washington (15-13 loss in Darnold's first start) as the Jets' only national preseason games since 2012.

Week 3: Friday, Aug. 28 — Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, MetLife Stadium, WCBS, 7:30 p.m.
The Jets will be playing the Steelers in the preseason for the first time since 2002 (16-6 win) and the first time at home since 1979 (27-14 loss). ... The Green & White have won 2 of the last 3 in the summer series — 20-13 at Three Rivers Stadium and the '02 game at Heinz Field. ... The only TD in '02 was scored by RB LaMont Jordan at the end of a long opening possession directed by QB Vinny Testaverde. ... The Steelers lead the preseason series 6-2.

Week 4: Thursday, Sept. 3 — Jets @ Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field, WCBS, 7:30 p.m.
The Jets have alternated wins and losses with Philadelphia the past eight summers, bringing the Green & White's lead in the series to 25-16. ... The Jets have won the last four at home but have lost the last four at "the Linc." ... The teams' last meeting last year, at MetLife, produced a 6-0 Jets win for their fifth preseason shutout all-time. ... The last game at Philly in 2018 was a 10-9 Eagles win. ... The Jets lead the series 13-6 in the last 19 games played since 2001 when the teams began their run of annual meetings in the preseason finale.

Related Content

What Adam Gase Likes About Jets' Just-Revealed 2020 Schedule
news

What Adam Gase Likes About Jets' Just-Revealed 2020 Schedule

Coach on Opener at Bills: 'Good Matchup for Both Organizations'; He's 'Fired Up' for Home Thursday Night Game 
5 Takeaways from the 2020 Jets Schedule
news

5 Takeaways from the 2020 Jets Schedule

What to Make of the Matchups Featured on the 2020 Schedule
Jets' Schedule Notes: Tom Brady-Less Patriots, La-La Land in October & December
news

Jets' Schedule Notes: Tom Brady-Less Patriots, La-La Land in October & December

Green & White Get Familiar Bookends in 2020: Opener vs. Buffalo, Regular-Season Finale at New England
Jets' 2020 Schedule Presents a Difficult Road but a Fair Test
news

Jets' 2020 Schedule Presents a Difficult Road but a Fair Test

Games vs. Both Super Bowl Teams, 2 Home Primetime Affairs, Stern Final Quarter Make It a Challenge for Green & White
How Free Agency Has Changed Rosters of Jets' 13 Opponents in 2020
news

How Free Agency Has Changed Rosters of Jets' 13 Opponents in 2020

Tom Brady's Departure from Patriots Is the Biggest but Far from the Only Major Move on the Schedule
Jets' 2020 Schedule: Long Road, Stiff Challenges Ahead
news

Jets' 2020 Schedule: Long Road, Stiff Challenges Ahead

West Coast-Flavored Slate with 49ers at Home, Seahawks, Chargers & Rams Away
The Jets' 2019 Schedule, Game by Game
news

The Jets' 2019 Schedule, Game by Game

How Many Season Openers vs. Buffalo? How Long Since Playing a Jon Gruden-Coached Team?
Jets' 2019 Schedule: Six Questions ... and Answers
news

Jets' 2019 Schedule: Six Questions ... and Answers

Toughest & Easiest Stretches, Division Games, Plus a Tricky Last Quarter of the Season
Cleveland Browns defensive back Damarious Randall (23) tackles New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (81) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
news

Primetime Jets: Host Browns & Patriots, Visit Ravens

Jets vs. Cleveland & New England Are Part of the Celebration of MNF's 50th Season
Familiar Foes: When Will New Jets Face Former Clubs in 2019?
news

Familiar Foes: When Will New Jets Face Former Clubs in 2019?

Gase Returns to MIA in Week 9, Mosley Expects 'Fun' Atmosphere in BAL
Jets Open 2019 Preseason Schedule 'on the Road' vs. Giants
news

Jets Open 2019 Preseason Schedule 'on the Road' vs. Giants

Adam Gase's Green & White Also Play at Falcons, Home vs. Saints & Eagles

Advertising