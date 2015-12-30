Jets Prepare for What the Bills May Throw at Them

If you're a team like the Bills out of the playoff hunt, Bowles added, "I think you show up to play. You play for pride in the first place and the name on the back of your jersey if nothing else. I know those guys are going to show up to play because they have a good team."

New England, needless to say, is not in the same boat as Buffalo. But if it's any indication of the Jets' readiness for what's ahead, consider the blizzard of ploys the Patriots used to try to unsettle the Jets on the first drive of the second quarter three days ago:

First play: End-around time with Keshawn Martin motioning from the left slot, taking the Tom Brady handoff, and gaining 6 yards.

Second play: Steven Jackson, the veteran RB who hadn't been in a football uniform since March, makes his Patriots debut and gains 5 yards.

Fourth play: Brady goes downfield for the first time. His target: TE Rob Gronkowski lined up as a split end going against CB Antonio Cromartie. Gronk gets past Cro, juggles the throw, and holds on for a 30-yard gain.

Fifth play: Fleaflicker time as Brady takes the tossback from Brandon Bolden and leads Gronkowski too far for an incompletion.

Sixth play: Reverse time as WR Brandon LaFell moving left takes the flip from James White moving right and picks up 9 yards.

Seventh play: Wildcat with Brady flanked wide right and Bolden taking the direct snap. The Jets run defense slams the door shut for no gain.

The result of all of that razzle-dazzle was a New England field goal, and Ryan Fitzpatrick and the offense responded with a long touchdown drive. The Jets handled all that from the AFC champs, and Cromartie said after today's practice that their approach this Sunday is to take care of business in B-town: