Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh Says, Green & White Will Embrace Expectations, Attention

The Jets have started their 2023 training camp as both the talk of the town and the National Football League. After a young, emerging team added a future first-ballot Hall of Famer at quarterback, many pundits and fans are expecting big things for the team as it begins its journey under a magnifying glass.

"One thing I learned about this city is you can have an expansion team and the expectation is to go 17-0," head coach Robert Saleh said after Thursday's first practice of the summer. "But as far as pressure goes, the pressure is to do your best every day, find a way to get better every day and you trust that the results will come. You don't have control over results, but you do have control over how you approach every day personally and as a team."

As former Jets T Damien Woody, who played on the last Jets team that made the postseason, said this week on "The Official Jets Podcast," the Jets have gone from the hunter to the hunted.

"We embrace those expectations — we embrace being maybe a team that has a target on its back," Saleh said. "Take all of it and it is what it is, but you still have to bring yourself to the moment where your feet are present, attack the day and find a way to get better."

WR Garrett Wilson, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, said: "The expectations being high is the way that we strive as athletes. We love that and we want to have expectations to meet. No one wants to feel like they're being slept on or anything like that, and that's the vibe around here. It's cool, it puts a little chip on our shoulders. Now we have to go do it on Sundays and it all starts now."

While acknowledging his talented roster, Saleh, who was part of a Seahawks staff that won a Super Bowl in 2014 and a 49ers team in 2019 that won the NFC championship, knows the path ahead will be winding.

"Embrace the attention, love the attention," he said. "It's for good reason because we have a heck of a locker room, but the objective during training camp is to find a way to be a great team. And we've got a long road to that."

The Jets will be followed this summer by two stellar documentary crews and there were cameras everywhere as the summer season got underway. At the podium, Saleh wore a black long-sleeve shirt that read, "I love HK," in reference to his club being featured on "Hard Knocks."

"We're fine," Saleh said. "We've been doing "One Jets Drive" the last couple of years. Just talking with "Hard Knocks," they have a great group of people who are working with us. We expressed some of our concerns. They've answered it and it's going to be fine. It's no different than 'One Jets Drive.' "

The Jets' third-year head coach liked the competition on the field and wants a lively camp from his group.