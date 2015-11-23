Jets' Play Counts at Houston





Several Jets who had been missing for several weeks were back in action in the 24-17 loss to the Texans on Sunday, while a couple of frontliners left the game early with injuries.

S Calvin Pryor returned after sitting out the last three games and took a full turn of 73 defensive plays, during which he produced six tackles, defensed the end zone pass for DE-turned-TE-turned-WR J.J. Watt in the first quarter, and was in on a tackle for loss as well.

CB Antonio Cromartie, who missed his first game due to injury in his 10 pro seasons, the Thursday nighter vs. Buffalo, came back with a full plate — 71 defensive plays, his most in a game this season, plus nine more on special teams, including five as the deep man on kickoff returns.

RB Bilal Powell had been out for four games with his ankle injury but came back crisply with 41 offensive plays and a team-high 89 yards from scrimmage. More on Bilal in the 3 Players/3 Plays of the Game story that will have for you later today.

And WR Quincy Enunwa put his four-game NFL suspension behind him with the start plus 56 offensive plays and 72 total plays, both career highs. He had two receptions for 22 yards.

On the injury front, C Nick Mangold left early in the second quarter with hand lacerations, head coach Todd Bowles said after the game, with Wesley Johnson coming in for extensive action for the third time in four games — 56 offensive plays, to be exact.