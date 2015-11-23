Jets' Play Counts at Houston

Pryor & Cromartie Return to the Defense While Powell & Enunwa Make Offensive Contributions

Nov 23, 2015 at 02:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

AP_605437996360-article.jpg


Several Jets who had been missing for several weeks were back in action in the 24-17 loss to the Texans on Sunday, while a couple of frontliners left the game early with injuries.

S Calvin Pryor returned after sitting out the last three games and took a full turn of 73 defensive plays, during which he produced six tackles, defensed the end zone pass for DE-turned-TE-turned-WR J.J. Watt in the first quarter, and was in on a tackle for loss as well.

CB Antonio Cromartie, who missed his first game due to injury in his 10 pro seasons, the Thursday nighter vs. Buffalo, came back with a full plate — 71 defensive plays, his most in a game this season, plus nine more on special teams, including five as the deep man on kickoff returns.

RB Bilal Powell had been out for four games with his ankle injury but came back crisply with 41 offensive plays and a team-high 89 yards from scrimmage. More on Bilal in the 3 Players/3 Plays of the Game story that will have for you later today.

And WR Quincy Enunwa put his four-game NFL suspension behind him with the start plus 56 offensive plays and 72 total plays, both career highs. He had two receptions for 22 yards.

On the injury front, C Nick Mangold left early in the second quarter with hand lacerations, head coach Todd Bowles said after the game, with Wesley Johnson coming in for extensive action for the third time in four games — 56 offensive plays, to be exact.

And CB Darrelle Revis left late in the third quarter to go through the league's concussion protocol. Revis got in 57 defensive plays on the day before Marcus Williams put in roughly 17 of his 26 defensive reps for Revis after that.

Other Jets play count notes from Houston:

■ NT Damon Harrison was in for 52 defensive plays for the second straight game, both the most in a game in his four seasons with the Green & White.

■ With DE Sheldon Richardson (hamstring) missing his first game as a pro due to injury, rookie Leonard Williams was in for 67 defensive snaps and 72 total plays, both his most as a pro. Leger Douzable got 61 defensive plays, his most in three seasons as a Jet. And veteran DE Stephen Bowen was on D for 20 plays, his most as a Jet.

■ RB Stevan Ridley made his second appearance as a Jet with nine offensive plays after getting eight snaps vs. the Bills.

■ DE Mike Catapano, signed from the practice squad the day before the game, made his Jets debut (but not his pro debut; he had 90 plays for the Chiefs in 2013) with two defensive plays.

The play counts below from the NFL play-by-play for the game include all offensive, defensive and special teams plays plus some penalty plays. The numbers sometimes are revised during the week.

OFFENSIVE LINE * POS OFF DEF    ST  Total
Carpenter, James G 67 3 70
Ferguson, D'Brickashaw T 67 3 70
Giacomini, Breno T 67 3 70
Winters, Brian G 67 3 70
Johnson, Wesley C 56 3 59
Mangold, Nick C 11 11
Qvale, Brent T 3 3
WIDE RECEIVERS POS OFF DEF ST Total
Decker, Eric WR 66 66
Marshall, Brandon WR 65 65
Enunwa, Quincy WR 56 16 72
Smith, Devin WR 42 12 54
Kerley, Jeremy WR 1 8 9
TIGHT ENDS POS OFF DEF ST Total
Davis, Kellen TE 21 13 34
Cumberland, Jeff TE 6 16 22
RUNNING BACKS POS OFF DEF ST Total
Powell, Bilal RB 41 41
Ivory, Chris RB 17 17
Bohanon, Tommy FB 11 20 31
Ridley, Stevan RB 9 9
QUARTERBACKS POS OFF DEF ST Total
Fitzpatrick, Ryan QB 67 67
DEFENSIVE LINE POS OFF DEF ST Total
Wilkerson, Muhammad DE 74 5 79
Williams, Leonard DE 67 5 72
Douzable, Leger DE 61 12 73
Harrison, Damon NT 52 1 53
Bowen, Stephen DE 20 20
Catapano, Mike DE 2 2
LINEBACKERS POS OFF DEF ST Total
Harris, David ILB 73 5 78
Davis, Demario ILB 69 4 73
Pace, Calvin OLB 39 5 44
Mauldin, Lorenzo OLB 10 4 14
Henderson, Erin ILB 7 21 28
Coples, Quinton OLB 5 5 10
Reillly, Trevor ILB 24 24
Lattimore, Jamari ILB 22 22
DEFENSIVE BACKS POS OFF DEF ST Total
Gilchrist, Marcus FS 74 5 79
Pryor, Calvin SS 73 4 77
Cromartie, Antonio CB 71 9 80
Revis, Darrelle CB 57 3 60
Skrine, Buster CB 43 15 58
Williams, Marcus CB 26 18 44
Miles, Rontez DB 2 25 27
Walls, Darrin CB 1 17 18
McDougle, Dexter CB 11 11
SPECIALISTS POS OFF DEF ST Total
Quigley, Ryan P 11 11
Purdum, Tanner LS 11 11
Bullock, Randy K 7 7
TEAM 67 74 32 173*

DID NOT PLAY: Smith, Geno

INACTIVE: Petty, Bryce; Thompkins, Kenbrell; Milliner, Dee; Bailey, Dion; Dozier, Dakota; Ijalana, Ben; Richardson, Sheldon

