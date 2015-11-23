Jets' Play Counts at Houston

Several Jets who had been missing for several weeks were back in action in the 24-17 loss to the Texans on Sunday, while a couple of frontliners left the game early with injuries.
S Calvin Pryor returned after sitting out the last three games and took a full turn of 73 defensive plays, during which he produced six tackles, defensed the end zone pass for DE-turned-TE-turned-WR J.J. Watt in the first quarter, and was in on a tackle for loss as well.
CB Antonio Cromartie, who missed his first game due to injury in his 10 pro seasons, the Thursday nighter vs. Buffalo, came back with a full plate — 71 defensive plays, his most in a game this season, plus nine more on special teams, including five as the deep man on kickoff returns.
RB Bilal Powell had been out for four games with his ankle injury but came back crisply with 41 offensive plays and a team-high 89 yards from scrimmage. More on Bilal in the 3 Players/3 Plays of the Game story that will have for you later today.
And WR Quincy Enunwa put his four-game NFL suspension behind him with the start plus 56 offensive plays and 72 total plays, both career highs. He had two receptions for 22 yards.
On the injury front, C Nick Mangold left early in the second quarter with hand lacerations, head coach Todd Bowles said after the game, with Wesley Johnson coming in for extensive action for the third time in four games — 56 offensive plays, to be exact.
And CB Darrelle Revis left late in the third quarter to go through the league's concussion protocol. Revis got in 57 defensive plays on the day before Marcus Williams put in roughly 17 of his 26 defensive reps for Revis after that.
Other Jets play count notes from Houston:
■ NT Damon Harrison was in for 52 defensive plays for the second straight game, both the most in a game in his four seasons with the Green & White.
■ With DE Sheldon Richardson (hamstring) missing his first game as a pro due to injury, rookie Leonard Williams was in for 67 defensive snaps and 72 total plays, both his most as a pro. Leger Douzable got 61 defensive plays, his most in three seasons as a Jet. And veteran DE Stephen Bowen was on D for 20 plays, his most as a Jet.
■ RB Stevan Ridley made his second appearance as a Jet with nine offensive plays after getting eight snaps vs. the Bills.
■ DE Mike Catapano, signed from the practice squad the day before the game, made his Jets debut (but not his pro debut; he had 90 plays for the Chiefs in 2013) with two defensive plays.
The play counts below from the NFL play-by-play for the game include all offensive, defensive and special teams plays plus some penalty plays. The numbers sometimes are revised during the week.
|OFFENSIVE LINE
|* POS
|OFF
|DEF
|ST
|Total
|Carpenter, James
|G
|67
|3
|70
|Ferguson, D'Brickashaw
|T
|67
|3
|70
|Giacomini, Breno
|T
|67
|3
|70
|Winters, Brian
|G
|67
|3
|70
|Johnson, Wesley
|C
|56
|3
|59
|Mangold, Nick
|C
|11
|11
|Qvale, Brent
|T
|3
|3
|WIDE RECEIVERS
|POS
|OFF
|DEF
|ST
|Total
|Decker, Eric
|WR
|66
|66
|Marshall, Brandon
|WR
|65
|65
|Enunwa, Quincy
|WR
|56
|16
|72
|Smith, Devin
|WR
|42
|12
|54
|Kerley, Jeremy
|WR
|1
|8
|9
|TIGHT ENDS
|POS
|OFF
|DEF
|ST
|Total
|Davis, Kellen
|TE
|21
|13
|34
|Cumberland, Jeff
|TE
|6
|16
|22
|RUNNING BACKS
|POS
|OFF
|DEF
|ST
|Total
|Powell, Bilal
|RB
|41
|41
|Ivory, Chris
|RB
|17
|17
|Bohanon, Tommy
|FB
|11
|20
|31
|Ridley, Stevan
|RB
|9
|9
|QUARTERBACKS
|POS
|OFF
|DEF
|ST
|Total
|Fitzpatrick, Ryan
|QB
|67
|67
|DEFENSIVE LINE
|POS
|OFF
|DEF
|ST
|Total
|Wilkerson, Muhammad
|DE
|74
|5
|79
|Williams, Leonard
|DE
|67
|5
|72
|Douzable, Leger
|DE
|61
|12
|73
|Harrison, Damon
|NT
|52
|1
|53
|Bowen, Stephen
|DE
|20
|20
|Catapano, Mike
|DE
|2
|2
|LINEBACKERS
|POS
|OFF
|DEF
|ST
|Total
|Harris, David
|ILB
|73
|5
|78
|Davis, Demario
|ILB
|69
|4
|73
|Pace, Calvin
|OLB
|39
|5
|44
|Mauldin, Lorenzo
|OLB
|10
|4
|14
|Henderson, Erin
|ILB
|7
|21
|28
|Coples, Quinton
|OLB
|5
|5
|10
|Reillly, Trevor
|ILB
|24
|24
|Lattimore, Jamari
|ILB
|22
|22
|DEFENSIVE BACKS
|POS
|OFF
|DEF
|ST
|Total
|Gilchrist, Marcus
|FS
|74
|5
|79
|Pryor, Calvin
|SS
|73
|4
|77
|Cromartie, Antonio
|CB
|71
|9
|80
|Revis, Darrelle
|CB
|57
|3
|60
|Skrine, Buster
|CB
|43
|15
|58
|Williams, Marcus
|CB
|26
|18
|44
|Miles, Rontez
|DB
|2
|25
|27
|Walls, Darrin
|CB
|1
|17
|18
|McDougle, Dexter
|CB
|11
|11
|SPECIALISTS
|POS
|OFF
|DEF
|ST
|Total
|Quigley, Ryan
|P
|11
|11
|Purdum, Tanner
|LS
|11
|11
|Bullock, Randy
|K
|7
|7
|TEAM
|67
|74
|32
|173*
|
DID NOT PLAY: Smith, Geno
|INACTIVE: Petty, Bryce; Thompkins, Kenbrell; Milliner, Dee; Bailey, Dion; Dozier, Dakota; Ijalana, Ben; Richardson, Sheldon