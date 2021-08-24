Jets Place Vinny Curry on Reserve/NFI, Release 4 Players to Get to 80

WRs Josh Malone & Manasseh Bailey, T Tristen Hoge & LB Edmond Robinson Depart

Aug 24, 2021 at 04:20 PM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

The Jets have placed veteran DL Vinny Curry on their Reserve/Non-Football Injury list and have released four players — WRs Josh Malone and Manasseh Bailey, T Tristen Hoge and LB Edmond Robinson — in getting their roster to the NFL's 80-player limit this afternoon.

Curry (6-3, 279) is in his 10th NFL season, with eight of his previous nine seasons being spent with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was signed as an unrestricted free agent in March and was placed on the Active/NFI list a month ago. He's played in 123 regular-season games in his career with 28 starts and has totaled 32.5 sacks, 92 QB hits and 194 tackles.

Malone (6-3, 205) was signed to the Jets' practice squad to start the 2019 season. He was signed to the active roster in December of that year and played in two games, then played in four games last season before being re-signed to the practice squad. He had four catches for 16 yards last year and added a catch for 5 yards this preseason.

Bailey (6-1, 195), the first-year wideout from Morgan State, was signed to a reserve/future contract in January. He played in both preseason games with one reception for 12 yards.

Hoge (6-5, 310) was signed as an undrafted free agent out of BYU, where he was an offensive mate of top draft pick Zach Wilson, after the 2021 draft. He was listed as a left guard backup on the team's unofficial depth chart and took 46 offensive snaps in the Jets' two preseason games.

Robinson (6-3, 244) was a veteran free agent entering his sixth NFL season who signed with the Green & White early this month. He was in for 10 defensive snaps and 17 special teams plays in the two summer games.

