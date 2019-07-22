Jets Place Safeties Marcus Maye, Brandon Bryant on PUP List 

The Jets have placed safeties Marcus Maye and Brandon Bryant on the active/physically unable to perform list and rookie cornerback Bless Austin on the active/non-football-injury list.
Maye, who is recovering from shoulder and thumb injuries that cut his 2018 season short, practiced in 7-on-7 periods in OTAs and minicamp, but was held out of team drills.
Bryant spent last year on the Green & White's practice squad after he wasn't selected in the supplemental draft. Austin, this year's sixth-round draft pick out of Rutgers, is rehabbing a season-ending knee injury suffered in the Scarlet Knights' 2018 season opener.
All three players can return to practice when cleared.