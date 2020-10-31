Jets Place S Bradley McDougald on Injured Reserve; Activate CB Arthur Maulet 

Green & White Sign Sergio Castillo to Active Roster; Elevate LB Bryce Hager, WR Jaleel Scott

Oct 31, 2020 at 04:04 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_A9200023

The Jets have placed S Bradley McDougald on injured reserve and activated CB Arthur Maulet from IR. The team also signed K/P Sergio Castillo to the active roster and elevated LB Bryce Hager and WR Jaleel Scott to the active roster from the practice squad for their Week 8 game against the Chiefs.

McDougald (6-1, 215) sustained a shoulder injury against the Bills last Sunday. He joined the Jets in July following a trade with the Seahawks and started seven games for the Green & White, totaling 36 tackles, 3 pass defenses and 1 fumble recovery. He has 487 career tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 43 PDs and 10 INTs.

Maulet (5-10, 190) was designated to return to practice earlier this week. He was placed on IR on Sept. 22 with a groin injury he sustained in Week 2. Maulet played in 12 games (6 starts) for the Jets last season and had 38 tackles, 2 pass defenses and 1 INT as well as a scoop-and-score special teams touchdown after a muffed punt.

Castillo (5-11, 184) signed with the Green & White's practice squad on Oct. 14 and was elevated for last Sunday's game against the Bills. He converted on his lone field-goal attempt (29 yards) and extra point in his first career NFL game. Castillo, who was a Canadian Football League All-Star in 2019, played in 38 games in the CFL. He averaged 44.4 yards per punt and converted on 87% of his field goals with a long on 57. He also played with two teams in the Alliance of American Football in 2019.

Hager (6-1, 237) was signed to the practice squad on Sept 22. and was elevated for last Sunday's game against the Bills. He played in 13 special teams snaps and had 1 coverage tackle. Hager, 28, spent last season on the Rams' injured reserve list with a shoulder injury. He was a seventh-round pick of the Rams in 2015, where current Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams served the same role with St. Louis/Los Angeles.

Hager has playedin 69 games (5 starts), 48 tackles, 3 pass defenses and 1 FF. Scott (6-5, 210), a Ravens' fourth-round pick in 2018 out of New Mexico State, was signed to the Jets' practice squad on Sept. 10. He had 1 reception for 6 yards in three games for Baltimore last season after spending his rookie season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He played three seasons at Ellsworth Community College before transferring to New Mexico State, where he totaled 76 receptions for 1,079 yards and 9 touchdowns as a senior.

