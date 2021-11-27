Jets Place RB Michael Carter on IR; Elevate Four to Active Roster

Green & White Elevate Josh Johnson, Austin Walter, Ronnie Blair and Jabari Zuniga for Sunday’s Game vs. Texans 

Nov 27, 2021 at 04:02 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets have elevated QB Josh Johnson, RB Austin Walter and DEs Ronnie Blair and Jabari Zuniga for Sunday's game against the Texans. The club also placed RB Michael Carter on injured reserve.

Carter, a fourth-round pick in 2021 out of UNC, sustained a low-grade high-ankle sprain against the Dolphins last week. Through 10 games, Carter leads the Jets with 430 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns. He also has 32 receptions for 308 yards. 

Johnson (6-3, 219) was also elevated for the games against the Bengals and Colts. He took 63 snaps against Indianapolis and threw for 317 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT while completing 65.9% of his passes. Johnson signed to the Jets' practice squad Sept. 1 after joining the team in August. Johnson has made 16 previous stops in the NFL with 13 different NFL franchises, including his most recent stay with San Francisco last season where he overlapped with Jets head coach Robert Saleh. He has appeared in 33 regular-season contests and made eight starts. 

Walter (5-8, 202) signed to the practice squad Oct. 5 after he spent the summer with the Green & White. He spent last season on San Francisco's practice squad and originally signed with the San Francisco in May 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Rice. Walter also spent time with the Giants in the 2019 season before he joined the Dallas Renegades of the XFL.

Blair (6-4, 270) was elevated for each of the past two games and had 9 tackles on 65 defensive snaps. He signed with the Jets in June, was a final cut and then added to the practice squad. Waived by the 49ers in March, he was drafted by San Francisco in the fifth round in 2016 out of Appalachian State. Blair has played 47 games (two starts) and recorded 88 tackles, 22 TFLs, 13.5 sacks, 27 QB hits, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

Zuniga (6-3, 264) was elevated for Week 8 against the Bengals and Week 9 against the Colts and took 43 snaps on defense. He had 3 tackles and a strip-sack against the Bengals. Zuniga was a final cut and re-added to the practice squad Sept. 2. Drafted by the Jets in the third round in 2020 out of Florida, he played in 8 games his rookie season and had 5 tackles. Zuniga, who was slowed in training camp with a knee injury, appeared in 42 games (27 starts) for the Gators and totaled 118 tackles, 34.5 TFLs and 18.5 sacks.

