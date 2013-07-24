Transactions

Jets Place Holmes, 5 Others on Active-PUP

Jul 24, 2013 at 02:47 AM

The New York Jets, in advance of the start of their training camp in Cortland, N.Y., have placed five players on their Active–Physically Unable to Perform list and one player on their Active–Non-Football Injury/Illness list.

The five players placed on Active–PUP are WR Santonio Holmes, DL Junior Aumavae, CB Mike Edwards, S Rontez Miles and DL Jake McDonough. The player placed on Active–NFI is CB Darrin Walls.

All six players will continue to count against the Jets' 90-player roster limit. The Jets' full squad checks in at SUNY Cortland on Thursday afternoon and the first full practice of camp starts Friday at 10 a.m.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

