Jets Place Holmes, 5 Others on Active-PUP

The New York Jets, in advance of the start of their training camp in Cortland, N.Y., have placed five players on their Active–Physically Unable to Perform list and one player on their Active–Non-Football Injury/Illness list.

The five players placed on Active–PUP are WR Santonio Holmes, DL Junior Aumavae, CB Mike Edwards, S Rontez Miles and DL Jake McDonough. The player placed on Active–NFI is CB Darrin Walls.