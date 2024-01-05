Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 18 at Patriots - Friday

OL Wes Schweitzer (Calf) Doubtful for Sunday's Game

Jan 05, 2024 at 04:00 PM
at patriots
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jacob Hansen OL Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
Aaron Rodgers QB Achilles LP LP LP Out
Jeremy Ruckert TE Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
Zach Wilson QB Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
Wes Schweitzer OL Calf LP LP LP Doubtful
Israel Abanikanda RB Ankle FP FP FP
John Franklin-Myers DL Ankle FP FP FP
Allen Lazard WR Illness FP FP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

