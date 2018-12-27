Jets-Patriots: 5 Storylines

Chemistry Is Building

With Darnold gaining confidence by the week, wideout Robby Anderson and tight end Chris Herndon are getting more and more involved in the offense. Anderson, a 6'3", 190-pound speedster in his third professional season, has led the club in receiving in four consecutive contests. He had a career-high nine receptions for a season-high 140 yards against the Packers and had a touchdown.

Anderson has a team-leading 728 yards receiving and six touchdowns, including three TDs in his last three games. Herndon, whose four touchdowns are the most by a rookie tight end in franchise history and are tied for the most among rookie tight ends in the NFL this season, had six receptions in Week 16 action for a season-high 82 yards with a touchdown. Herndon's 494 receiving yards are second-most among rookie tight ends in the league.

"Growth, we're building that chemistry," Anderson said. "That's what it's about, it's going to take time. Think we're taking the steps in the right direction."

Sack Race

The Jets rank tied for 14th in the NFL with 38 sacks with OLB Jordan Jenkins and DL Henry Anderson are leading the way with seven apiece. The 6'6", 301-pound Anderson had combined to rack up three sacks in 29 games in Indianapolis from 2015-17.

"It's been good to get a few sacks here and there, but again it just kind of feels empty when we keep losing these close ballgames," said Anderson, who was acquired for a seventh-round pick from the Colts on draft weekend. "It feels good in the moment when you get the sack, but then in the locker room after the game you kind of have that empty feeling. What could you have done a little bit more to help the team win?"

While the Green & White have held fourth quarter leads in their past four games, they've been unable to get key stops and were 1-3 in Weeks 13-16.