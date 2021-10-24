Jets-Patriots 3 Takeaways | Rookie QB Zach Wilson Injured in 54-13 Loss

Jetcetera

Jets S Ashtyn Davis started his first game of the season on Sunday alongside Marcus Maye. Davis (11) and Maye (12) were busy in the tacking department against a Pats team that amassed 551 yards… With RB Tevin Coleman(hamstring) inactive, RB La'Mical Perine dressed for the first time this season. Ty Johnson tied a career-high with 6 receptions and set a personal best with 65 receiving yards. Rookie back Michael Carter established individual highs with 8 catches and 67 yards receiving. … … The rest of the inactives were LB C.J. Mosley, WR Jeff Smith, TE Tyler Kroft, DT Jonathan Marshall and S Adrian Colbert. … The Jets dealt with more injuries at linebacker in addition to Mosley as Blake Cashman (groin) and Quincy Williams(concussion) exited and Jamien Sherwood (head and calf) cleared concussion protocol only to depart with a calf injury. … LB Del'Shawn Phillips racked up his first career sack. … LT George Fant, who is ranked Pro Football Focus' ninth-best tackle, sustained an injury at the end of the third quarter and was replaced by Chuma Edoga. … During the CBS broadcast of Jets-Patriots, the announcing team of Andrew Catalon and James Lofton said that Jets head coach Robert Saleh moved up a four-play competitive practice period last week from 1:45 p.m. to 1 p.m. to jump-start the players body clocks earlier. … Sunday was the first time the Jets yielded 50+ points since a 52-14 loss at Miami in 1995 and the most points the Jets have allowed since 56-3 loss at NE in 1979.