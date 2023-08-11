Saturday's Game at Carolina Could Be Another Day of Rest for Many Jets Vets, Starters

The weeks leading up to the Jets' first two preseason games were significantly different. The games themselves may look similar.

The Jets' Saturday afternoon game against Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, will kick off shortly after 4 p.m. ET. While their Hall of Fame Game was a Thursday night affair, the players will look familiar, with very few veterans and starters expected to line up for the Jets while head coach Robert Saleh and his staff again look hard at the second and third units on offense, defense and special teams.

"We're still installing our stuff," Saleh said from Spartanburg, SC, this week, talking about the Jets' practice as well as the game ahead. "You're just getting to do it against a different person, a different way of doing things, a different scheme. We're just trying to continue to get better, to be honest with you." Asked if any veterans could see action, Saleh offered a noncommital "We'll see."

That means that Aaron Rodgers will once again not make his playing debut in green and white, and probably will rest again against Tampa Bay next week. His Jets debut is still a possibility for the preseason finale at the Giants, but there are no guarantees. And that's OK with ARod.

"Oh, I don't care," Rodgers said about sitting out the Panthers and Bucs. "I haven't played in a while, and I'll be ready either way."

So that means Zach Wilson will get his second summer start Saturday and Tim Boyle will follow him in the second half.

Saleh said Wilson's first interception of training camp, thrown at Wednesday's joint session with the Panthers, probably bummed him out more than it did anyone else.