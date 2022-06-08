Jets OTA Practice Report | QB Zach Wilson Looks More Comfortable in the Offense

Seeking Balance with Versatile WR Group

Although second-year WR Elijah Moore watched the session, the Jets have more options at wideout in terms of numbers and versatility. Moore and Corey Davis are back for a second year in the Jets' offense and Garrett Wilson is showing why he was taken No. 10 overall in the NFL Draft. The Jets leading three won't be stationary with their pre-snap alignments.

"If you know where guys are lined up all the time, I think it's easy to defend," Saleh said prior to Wednesday's voluntary session. "I think that's why, in this system, it was always easy to get Julio [Jones] the ball. Of course, you're going to double him, but where the heck is Julio? Same thing with Andre Johnson back in Houston. If you don't know where he is, how do you double him? You make people communicate with all the different motions, alignments and things that happen. You want that versatility and that's what makes this exciting."

Saleh said offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur's schematic philosophy is to not pigeonhole players. Instead, he'll aim to take advantage of mismatches. Braxton Berrios, who set career highs with 46 receptions and 431 yards receiving last season, re-signed in free agency and the Jets have also welcomed in veteran TEs C.J. Uzomah and TE Tyler Conklin plus rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert.

The Jets will be more multiple next season with their X, Y, F looks, but Saleh told a cautionary tale about 49ers All-Pro LB Fred Warner as it pertains to information overload.

"There was a game against Arizona where we put a lot of checks on him," Saleh said. "It was, to this day, probably the worst game he's played. It was that moment where we as a coaching staff screwed him. We put way too much on him. So, then we find that balance and off he goes. It's the same thing with every receiver whether you're first year or tenth year. What's the balance, what's the breaking point and how do you get these guys to play as fast as possible? To play inside-out, if they can, let 'em rip. If they can't, you just have to pull some back."

The Jets are not without options following Jamison Crowder's departure to Buffalo. Crowder, who led the team in receptions each of the last three seasons, was the team's primary slot with 411 snaps in 2021. Berrios was second on the team with 284 snaps in the slot, according to PFF, but Saleh said more than a handful of targets could line up inside this season depending on the play.