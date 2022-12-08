Jets OC Mike LaFleur: QB Mike White Has 'Ice in His Veins'

White, who is 1-1 as a starter this season with 300+ pass yards in both games, has averaged 287 pass yards in five career starts.

"I know the guy is a tough resilient dude and no matter what happened in the first quarter to the third quarter to last week, he's just learning and it's kind of cliché — he has ice in his veins, and he really does. Just the way he goes about his business every single day, he's not going to be too up, he's not going to be too low. He's just going to keep battling for his teammates and I think you saw that."

In the Jets' Week 9 win over the Bills, Zach Wilson threw for a modest 154 yards but was highly efficient, completing 75% of his passes against a B-Lo secondary minus S Jordan Poyer and CB Tre'Davious White. The Bills continue to shuffle their cornerbacks and in their 24-10 victory over New England in Week 13 they started veteran Xavier Rhodes and made first-round pick Kaiir Elam a gameday inactive.

"They're run two-deep there for what seems like forever now and they rotate, and those guys play hungry," LaFleur said. "Poyer being back is just huge for them, he brings that veteran leadership and that presence. In that back half, obviously those corners rotate a lot but getting Tre'Davious back has been big for them, bringing in Rhodes. It's a new cast of guys."

The Jets will have a pair of new bodies in the offensive backfield for the division rematch. In addition to White, Knight, one of two UDFA players in NFL history with at least 100 scrimmage yards in each of their first two career games, has given the offense a jolt of electricity.