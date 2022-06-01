Jets OC Mike LaFleur 'Anxious' to See Offense in Year 2

"Everyone studied him in their own way," LaFleur said of the former Buckeye, who totaled 70 receptions, 1,058 yards and 12 TDs in 2021. "The thing you don't know until you actually get someone into the building is how much they care about learning the ins and outs, the details of the scheme and the details of the route running. He's so locked into that stuff and I'm probably understating that. You knew that talking to their coaches at Ohio State and all the awesome work our scouts do, but until you actually see it in person and you can look into someone's eyes knowing that this really does mean something to him in terms of learning it as fast as humanly possible, that's what's been really cool.