Jets Notebook | T Duane Brown Will Be a Game-Time Decision

Door Open for Elijah

Jets second-year WR Elijah Moore, who has 15 receptions for 192 yards, feels like he's on the precipice of a big game.

"I know it is," Moore said. "I have to think like that. If I didn't, it's going to be bad. I definitely approach every single play like I'm about to score."

Maybe he feels that way because Moore, who led the Green & White in receiving yards as a rookie last season, had a breakout game last season against the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium with 8 catches and 141 yards including a 62-yard catch-and-run score. As for an encore on Sunday? He's focused on winning.

"When you're in an organization where winning is something we're trying to do more than ever because it wasn't something we've done a lot in the past, you have to be extra keen on your details," he said. "Especially with having the situation of not having Zach [Wilson], you have to be on your details more. You have to be ready at all times."

Moore's TD came against Dolphins All-Pro CB Xavien Howard, who did not practice Wednesday or Thursday because of a groin injury. But with Miami's pressure packages -- they have the highest blitz rate in the NFL -- Moore has to think on the fly.