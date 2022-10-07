Jets Notebook | T Duane Brown Will Be a Game-Time Decision

The Jets will be receiving help along an offensive line that continues to shuffle its lineup. T Duane Brown, who was placed on injured reserve the day before the season opener, could make his season debut on Sunday against the Dolphins. He returned to practice on Wednesday.
"Everything went well," HC Robert Saleh said. "He's being evaluated today [Friday] and tomorrow just to see how it works out. Obviously, the load today will be a little bit less than yesterday, but we'll see how it goes."
Saleh added that Brown's status will be a game-time decision. The five-time Pro Bowler's presence would be welcome to an offensive line that will be without rookie RT Max Mitchell, who hurt his knee against Pittsburgh and will not play on Sunday. Brown, 37, said he can sense eagerness inside the locker room to get its first division win in 12 games.
"Every game is important," he said. "To win in this league week-to-week is important, but once we get into division play everybody knows the stakes are a little bit higher. Miami is playing really good football right now. We also haven't won a game at home, so we have a lot that we're playing for this week. Everyone's got a sense of urgency in that regard. Everyone is practicing and preparing with intention. We have to start fast and keep it going from there."
Door Open for Elijah
Jets second-year WR Elijah Moore, who has 15 receptions for 192 yards, feels like he's on the precipice of a big game.
"I know it is," Moore said. "I have to think like that. If I didn't, it's going to be bad. I definitely approach every single play like I'm about to score."
Maybe he feels that way because Moore, who led the Green & White in receiving yards as a rookie last season, had a breakout game last season against the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium with 8 catches and 141 yards including a 62-yard catch-and-run score. As for an encore on Sunday? He's focused on winning.
"When you're in an organization where winning is something we're trying to do more than ever because it wasn't something we've done a lot in the past, you have to be extra keen on your details," he said. "Especially with having the situation of not having Zach [Wilson], you have to be on your details more. You have to be ready at all times."
Moore's TD came against Dolphins All-Pro CB Xavien Howard, who did not practice Wednesday or Thursday because of a groin injury. But with Miami's pressure packages -- they have the highest blitz rate in the NFL -- Moore has to think on the fly.
"You have to speed your routes up," he said. "They're a man team, but a lot of teams do that stuff, too. It's really just having a feel of when to speed your stuff up and when to stay in it. It' like a flow as the game goes. Most players pick up on it."
Scheme Shaeing
DC Jeff Ulbrich and the Jets' defense will play an offense that is comparable to the one they see in Sunday's game. From 2017-18, current Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel was the run game coordinator for the 49ers under HC Kyle Shanahan at the same time Jets OC Mike LaFleur was the passing game coordinator.
Since McDaniel took over in Miami this season, he has adopted some of the same traits LaFleur had implemented from Shanahan's offense. In preparing for Miami, Ulbrich has noticed the same.
"Yeah, for sure there's some similar concepts," Ulbrich said. "There's some stuff that both Mike's do that are similar. … There's some stuff that is consistent with the Shanahan system, with Mike LaFleur and with Mike McDaniel."