Notebook | Head Coach Robert Saleh: Jets Run Game 'Looked Good and is Getting Better'

After rushing for 102 yards against the Cowboys and Patriots, the Jets bounced back with 108 yards on the ground and averaged 6.8 yards per carry in a 23-20 loss to the Chiefs. Despite the defeat, RT Alijah Vera-Tucker and the Jets were encouraged by the ground gains and are looking to carry the momentum into Week 5.

"Everyone in the building knows that it has been something we are working towards and to get it right," Vera-Tucker said. "And there were definitely some positives yesterday with Breece (Hall) running the ball and the other running backs as well. It is just the little details that we have to master. And we are definitely on our way to doing that. It should be opening up soon."

Against the Chiefs, Hall led the Jets with 56 yards on 6 attempts and averaged 9.3 yards per carry. The Jets' second-round selection in 2022 has averaged 6.6 yards per carry this season – third highest among players with at least 20 attempts.

In addition, rookie RG Joe Tippmann came on strong in his second career start and graded out as the team's best run blocker for the second consecutive week according to Pro Football Focus. Among all guards to play at least 120 snaps, Tippmann is the fourth highest-rated player.

"I think they have done a good job," head coach Robert Saleh said of the offensive line. "Run game-wise, when they finally backed off a bit and they gave us a bit more quarters, we were able to get some big runs. It looked good and it is getting better."

Looking ahead, the Jets will visit a Broncos club (1-3) Sunday that has allowed a league-high 704 yards on the ground and the third-most touchdown rushing touchdowns (7).