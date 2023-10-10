Jets Notebook | QB Zach Wilson Starting to Show 'True Self' in Last 2 Games

Red Zone Struggles

The Jets moved the ball efficiently against Denver in Week 6 but struggled to find the end zone. The Green & White offense posted a season-high 407 yards of total offense and tied a season-high with 18 first downs but did not come with any touchdowns in five trips inside the 20-yard line and three goal-to-go situations.

"It is just small details," HC Robert Saleh said. "Things happen a lot faster in there. There were some opportunities that we had. We just need to be a little bit more precise. It felt like the run game kind of stalled. We were gashing them in the run game, and then we got to the end, and they were able to stand up to defend the run."

The plan is to put emphasis on efficiency in the "gold zone" – as OC Nathaniel Hackett refers to it – ahead of the Jets' Week 6 matchup with the defending NFC Champion Eagles.

Philadelphia's defense has allowed a touchdown on 75% of opponents red zone trips this season, the third-worst mark in the NFL.