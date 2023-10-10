Jets Notebook | QB Zach Wilson Starting to Show 'True Self' in Last 2 Games

Jets Offense Looks to Improve in Red Zone vs. Eagles; CB Bryce Hall Ices Game in First Start Since 2021

Oct 09, 2023 at 08:30 PM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

JB2_0823-wilson-thumb

Based on the box score, it appeared QB Zach Wilson had a quiet performance in the Jets' 31-21 win over the Broncos Sunday. He completed 19-of-26 attempts for 199 yards and an interception. What did not show up in the stat line was the signal caller's leadership and poise he displayed in a raucous road environment.

"I thought Zach did a great job just conducting himself the whole game," WR Allen Lazard said. "Obviously, there were a lot of ups and downs throughout the game and stuff, but I thought he did a great job. He put us in a great position to be successful. A lot of his throws were catchable. Coming on the road, that is a tough atmosphere, it was very loud."

Wilson led six scoring drives (5 field goals, 1 touchdown) and completed more than 70% of his passes for the second consecutive game. Before the Green & White's Week 5 game against Kansas City, Wilson had one game with a completion percentage above 70 in two seasons (24 starts). In the last two games, Wilson has completed 47 of 65 passes (72%) for 444 yards, 2 touchdowns and posted a 94.6 passer rating.

"I thought he did a great job," Lazard said. "To be able to kind of bounce back these past two weeks, show his true self and his ability at quarterback because he's super talented. It was great to see that."

Through the Lens | Top Photos from the Road Win in Denver

Take a look through some of the best photos from Sunday's 31-21 win against the Denver Broncos in Week 5.

100923-ttl-broncos-thumb
1 / 91
JB1_2808
2 / 91
JB1_1918
3 / 91
JB1_1840_1
4 / 91
JB1_1497
5 / 91
E_SS3_0406
6 / 91
E_SS3_0443
7 / 91
E_SS3_0594
8 / 91
E_JB1_3084
9 / 91
E_SS3_1116
10 / 91
E_SS3_0814
11 / 91
E_SS3_1175
12 / 91
E_SS3_1452
13 / 91
E_SS3_0954
14 / 91
E_SS3_0937
15 / 91
E_JB3_9708
16 / 91
E_SS2_6682
17 / 91
E_JB1_4997
18 / 91
E_SS3_2947
19 / 91
E_SS3_2676
20 / 91
E_SS2_7425
21 / 91
E_SS3_2810
22 / 91
E_SS3_2732
23 / 91
E_SS3_1691
24 / 91
E_SS3_1717
25 / 91
E_SS2_7628
26 / 91
E_SS2_7382
27 / 91
E_SS2_7561
28 / 91
E_SS2_7222
29 / 91
E_JB3_0951
30 / 91
E_JB1_4895
31 / 91
E_SS2_6945
32 / 91
E_SS2_7195
33 / 91
E_JB3_0227
34 / 91
E_JB3_0948
35 / 91
E_SS2_7030
36 / 91
E_JB1_5403
37 / 91
E_JB3_0425
38 / 91
E_SS2_7260
39 / 91
E_JB2_0881
40 / 91
E_SS1_6349
41 / 91
E_SS3_3230
42 / 91
E_SS1_6312
43 / 91
E_SS1_6254
44 / 91
E_SS1_6194
45 / 91
E_SS3_3087
46 / 91
E_SS3_3145
47 / 91
E_SS3_3066
48 / 91
E_SS1_4142
49 / 91
E_SS1_3765
50 / 91
E_SS1_3868
51 / 91
E_SS1_4588
52 / 91
E_SS1_4531
53 / 91
E_SS1_5930
54 / 91
E_SS1_4326
55 / 91
E_SS1_4788
56 / 91
E_JB2_0835
57 / 91
E_SS1_2154
58 / 91
E_SS1_2341
59 / 91
E_SS1_2275
60 / 91
E_SS1_2276
61 / 91
E_SS1_2199
62 / 91
E_SS1_3099
63 / 91
E_SS1_3746
64 / 91
E_SS1_1622
65 / 91
E_SS1_1217
66 / 91
E_SS1_1954
67 / 91
E_SS1_2119
68 / 91
E_SS1_1756
69 / 91
E_SS1_1129
70 / 91
E_SS1_1878
71 / 91
E_JB2_4632
72 / 91
E_JB2_4543
73 / 91
E_SS1_0939
74 / 91
E_JB2_4435
75 / 91
E_SS1_0715
76 / 91
E_JB2_4140
77 / 91
E_JB2_3603
78 / 91
E_JB2_0926
79 / 91
E_JB2_0971
80 / 91
E_JB2_3290
81 / 91
E_JB1_6343
82 / 91
E_SS3_4058
83 / 91
E_SS2_8625
84 / 91
E_SS3_4142
85 / 91
E_SS3_4154
86 / 91
E_SS2_8222-Enhanced-NR
87 / 91
E_SS2_8655
88 / 91
E_SS2_8163
89 / 91
E_SS2_8778-Enhanced-NR
90 / 91
E_SS2_8018
91 / 91
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Red Zone Struggles
The Jets moved the ball efficiently against Denver in Week 6 but struggled to find the end zone. The Green & White offense posted a season-high 407 yards of total offense and tied a season-high with 18 first downs but did not come with any touchdowns in five trips inside the 20-yard line and three goal-to-go situations.

"It is just small details," HC Robert Saleh said. "Things happen a lot faster in there. There were some opportunities that we had. We just need to be a little bit more precise. It felt like the run game kind of stalled. We were gashing them in the run game, and then we got to the end, and they were able to stand up to defend the run."

The plan is to put emphasis on efficiency in the "gold zone" – as OC Nathaniel Hackett refers to it – ahead of the Jets' Week 6 matchup with the defending NFC Champion Eagles.

Philadelphia's defense has allowed a touchdown on 75% of opponents red zone trips this season, the third-worst mark in the NFL.

"We had some opportunities, we just couldn't connect," Saleh said. "But there are things that we can do better, for sure. I'm not going to talk about what I saw and what we could do better, but there's definitely things that Hackett and the staff identified this morning and something that we will apply for the entire week."

Bryce Hall Steps Up
Jets CB Bryce Hall started in place CB D.J. Reed (concussion) Sunday. He had 4 tackles and ran back a fumble for a game-sealing touchdown at Denver. Late in the fourth quarter with the Jets ahead 24-21, LB Quincy Williams chased down and strip sacked QB Russell Wilson. As the ball was rolling towards the sideline out of bounds, Hall scooped it up and returned it 39 yards for his first professional score.

"It was awesome for him to get his opportunity again," Saleh said. "It's not easy, he was the starting corner. Then we drafted Sauce [Gardner], we paid DJ. So, he had to take this backup role and he sat back. He learned, still did everything, prepared the way he needed to, did everything that was asked of him."

Hall started his first game Sunday since 2021 when he started all 17 games. Pregame, Hall addressed the team and told them they could count on him. The fourth-year defensive back delivered.

"I just wanted them to know that they can have the upmost confidence because I was just going to be ready," Hall said. "I felt like the work and the preparation leading up to that, it just gave me the confidence.

"It was really cool and I felt like the guys just welcomed me with open arms."

Related Content

news

Jets Lose OL Alijah Vera-Tucker to Torn Achilles

Versatile Lineman's Season Ends in Denver for Second Consecutive Year
news

5 Plays That Fueled the Jets to Victory In Denver

Breece Hall's Big Run, Quincy Williams' Strip-Sack & Bryce Hall's Return Among the Green & White's Top Plays
news

3 Takeaways | Jets' Lead Gave Defense the 'Ammunition' to Hunt

Quincy Williams Led Green & White with 2 Sacks; Breece Hall Had Career Day vs. Broncos
news

Social Media Reaction to the Jets' Road Victory Over the Broncos

See Tweets from the Players, National Media & More Following the 31-21 Win in Denver.
news

Jets-Broncos Game Recap | Breece Hall Elevates Jets to 31-21 Win at Mile High

Second-Year RB Rushed for 177 Yards, Bryce Hall Seals the Win with Scoop and Score Late
news

Jets RB Breece Hall 'Special,' Runs for Career-High vs. Broncos

Second-Year Tailback on 72-Yard TD Run: 'I Wasn't Even Running Full Speed'
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh Says of 31-21 Win: 'It Was Gritty, It Wasn't Pretty'

RB Breece Hall, Injured at Denver Last Season, Breaks 72-Yard TD Run
news

Quincy Williams, Bryce Hall Represent Jets D Superbly on Play That Secured Victory in Denver

Pass Rush Roars to Life After Breece Hall TD Run; Late Russell Wilson Strip-Sack & Fumble Return Ices the Win
news

Which Wilson Will Reign in Jets-Broncos Game: Zach, Garrett or Russell?

S Tony Adams Active First Time in 3 Games; Carl Lawson, Mecole Hardman, D.J. Reed, Brandin Echols Inactive
news

Jets-Broncos Game Preview | Get Right Game for Both Clubs

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett: This Game Is Not About Me
news

6 Players to Watch When Jets Put Their Best Foot Forward in Bid for a Big Win at Denver

Breece Hall/Dalvin Cook Could Power Offense; Sauce Gardner & DBs Must Contain Russell Wilson & WRs
Advertising