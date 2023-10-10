Jets Notebook | QB Zach Wilson Starting to Show 'True Self' in Last 2 Games

Based on the box score, it appeared QB Zach Wilson had a quiet performance in the Jets' 31-21 win over the Broncos Sunday. He completed 19-of-26 attempts for 199 yards and an interception. What did not show up in the stat line was the signal caller's leadership and poise he displayed in a raucous road environment.
"I thought Zach did a great job just conducting himself the whole game," WR Allen Lazard said. "Obviously, there were a lot of ups and downs throughout the game and stuff, but I thought he did a great job. He put us in a great position to be successful. A lot of his throws were catchable. Coming on the road, that is a tough atmosphere, it was very loud."
Wilson led six scoring drives (5 field goals, 1 touchdown) and completed more than 70% of his passes for the second consecutive game. Before the Green & White's Week 5 game against Kansas City, Wilson had one game with a completion percentage above 70 in two seasons (24 starts). In the last two games, Wilson has completed 47 of 65 passes (72%) for 444 yards, 2 touchdowns and posted a 94.6 passer rating.
"I thought he did a great job," Lazard said. "To be able to kind of bounce back these past two weeks, show his true self and his ability at quarterback because he's super talented. It was great to see that."
Red Zone Struggles
The Jets moved the ball efficiently against Denver in Week 6 but struggled to find the end zone. The Green & White offense posted a season-high 407 yards of total offense and tied a season-high with 18 first downs but did not come with any touchdowns in five trips inside the 20-yard line and three goal-to-go situations.
"It is just small details," HC Robert Saleh said. "Things happen a lot faster in there. There were some opportunities that we had. We just need to be a little bit more precise. It felt like the run game kind of stalled. We were gashing them in the run game, and then we got to the end, and they were able to stand up to defend the run."
The plan is to put emphasis on efficiency in the "gold zone" – as OC Nathaniel Hackett refers to it – ahead of the Jets' Week 6 matchup with the defending NFC Champion Eagles.
Philadelphia's defense has allowed a touchdown on 75% of opponents red zone trips this season, the third-worst mark in the NFL.
"We had some opportunities, we just couldn't connect," Saleh said. "But there are things that we can do better, for sure. I'm not going to talk about what I saw and what we could do better, but there's definitely things that Hackett and the staff identified this morning and something that we will apply for the entire week."
Bryce Hall Steps Up
Jets CB Bryce Hall started in place CB D.J. Reed (concussion) Sunday. He had 4 tackles and ran back a fumble for a game-sealing touchdown at Denver. Late in the fourth quarter with the Jets ahead 24-21, LB Quincy Williams chased down and strip sacked QB Russell Wilson. As the ball was rolling towards the sideline out of bounds, Hall scooped it up and returned it 39 yards for his first professional score.
"It was awesome for him to get his opportunity again," Saleh said. "It's not easy, he was the starting corner. Then we drafted Sauce [Gardner], we paid DJ. So, he had to take this backup role and he sat back. He learned, still did everything, prepared the way he needed to, did everything that was asked of him."
Hall started his first game Sunday since 2021 when he started all 17 games. Pregame, Hall addressed the team and told them they could count on him. The fourth-year defensive back delivered.
"I just wanted them to know that they can have the upmost confidence because I was just going to be ready," Hall said. "I felt like the work and the preparation leading up to that, it just gave me the confidence.
"It was really cool and I felt like the guys just welcomed me with open arms."