Jets Notebook | QB Sam Darnold: It Was 'Awesome to Put a Whole Game Together'

As much as he might have liked to stay behind on the West Coast and spend time with his family in California, QB Sam Darnold wouldn't (more likely couldn't) let his teammates fly home without him after Sunday's upset victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

"Everyone was super excited to get that win that we've been waiting for all year," Darnold told reporters during a conference call on Monday. "It was amazing to be able to get it. Just excitement. Everyone was super stoked in the locker room after the game and on the flight back."

Darnold and the Jets weathered a late Rams (9-5) push and then put together a final, game-ending drive that ran out the clock and gave the Jets (1-13) their first win of the 2020 NFL season.

"I think it was nice to be able to finish out the game," Darnold said. "We got a nice lead, they got back into it. On a couple of drives toward the end we had to punt a couple of times, but I thought the special teams and the defense held up great. It was awesome to be able to finish that out. Awesome to put a whole game together and play as consistently as we did the whole game."

Asked if he was ever as excited after a regular-season win, Darnold said: "No. It's a huge relief for a lot of the guys. There was a lot of emotion and excitement after the game and on the flight back as well."

Darnold was strong and steady against the Rams, and while his afternoon's stats were modest (22 of 31, 207 yards, 1 TD), he played a clean game and dumped the ball out of danger a few times. But largely the Jets' offensive line held the Rams' rampaging defensive front at bay, allowing only two sacks.

"I think he's [Darnold[ handled things as well as I would expect," Head Coach Adam Gase said. "He's been pretty steady, he doesn't talk much about anything other than what we're trying to do. He's not worrying about any outside noise and has done a good job. Last week [at Seattle] things didn't go right but he did some good things. This week he was as steady as we could have asked him to be. Guys made plays, were in the right spot and executed the way we needed to execute."