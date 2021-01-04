Jets Notebook | Players Look Ahead to New Coach and New Opportunities

Fatukasi said: "For me all of this, what's done is done. Now I'm looking toward the future and whoever they bring in to have everyone's best interest in mind. I'm all in for whatever and whoever comes in, I'm not really too concerned. At the end of the day I'm going onto the field."

Williams, who missed the season finale because of concussion, said that he stood up in the meeting and voiced his opinion, looking ahead to his third season in the NFL after leading the defense with 7 sacks and showing e promise.

"I want to be looked at as a leading on the defense, and I voiced my opinion," Williams said. "I'm here to be a leader for the defense and a person who can set an example." He added: "I'll play football for whoever they bring in here. I'll play my heart out for that guy."

Commitment to Changing Team Culture

In the NFL, that desired culture is about winning, and winning consistently over the years.

"Once the losing bug gets ahold of a place it's hard to get that out," McGovern said. "Culture is everything. Culture beats talent every day of the week. When you look back at dynasties, what makes them great? They all have players, but at the end of the day it is really culture that wins most of the games."

Fant, who came to the Jets after three seasons in Seattle, acknowledged that each coach, each team develops its own culture.

"In Seattle, Pete [Carroll] comes to work with excitement and makes it feel like you're not at work," Fant said. "Having fun playing football, bonding with your teammates. It's something that depends on who it is, that's the big thing. They have to bring it everyday and guys have to buy in."

For McGovern, the concept of team culture means more than simply the 50-plus men on the roster. It has to encompass the entire organization in every phase.

"One thing I love about being here is the fact that it is a pretty egoless place," McGovern said. "Winning and family is utmost, it is what drives them and it is something special.