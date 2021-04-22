Jets Notebook | NFL Draft's Later Rounds Will Feature a Gold Mine of Talent

If the NFL Draft is the equivalent of a Superhero movie franchise, then the later rounds are the casting calls for the extras. For all the attention on the first round on Thursday, April 29, in Cleveland, Friday is really when the meat of the Draft is served up. Then Saturday, with Rounds 4-7, a dessert buffet stretching more than five hours beacons all draftniks.

For the past several months, GM Joe Douglas has largely been like your voice-mail greeting: consistent each time you hear it. "Ultimately for us to get to where the great teams are, the most consistent teams are, you do that through the draft. It's the most team-friendly market in sports. For us to really be that team that's consistently competing for Super Bowls, we have to hit on our draft picks."

For the Jets, the focus the past couple of weeks has been on the team's prodigious draft capital: 10 picks this year and 11 in 2022. This year, the Jets have five picks in the first three rounds, and half of those 10 picks in subsequent rounds.

"That's where the scouting process really kicks in and we can reap the benefits of having a good process," said Dan Zbojovsky, the director of personnel operations, speaking with Eric Allen and Ethan Greenberg on The Jets Official Podcast. "Players down the line, especially the undrafted ones, that's really a scout-driven process, working that back half of the draft. In a lot of ways it's just as exciting Day 1 and Day 2 [of the draft]. The scouts get to take the wheel and put a stamp on the type of player we'll have in the building."

In addition to Zbojovsky's job of herding the Jets' scouts throughout the year, he is actually the person on the phone with the league office when it comes time to make a pick.

"I'm the one in communication with the league to make sure we can convey our pick or any movement," he said. "I'm in communication with [GM] Joe [Douglas] and [HC] Robert [Saleh] and Mr. Johnson and all the scouts, discussing options and direction. At the end I'm able to send the name to the league and submit the pick itself. It's a cool process, to be at the center of things. It is exciting.