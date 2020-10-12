Jets Notebook | Head Coach Adam Gase: 'I'm Considering Everything'

Schedule Shuffle

Multiple positive tests for COVID-19 among several NFL teams have forced the league to alter the schedule of eight teams -- including the Jets.

The Jets' game at the Los Angeles Chargers that was scheduled to be played next Sunday has been moved to Nov. 22 in Week 11, which was to have been a bye week for the Jets. The game at Miami, which had been scheduled to be played on Nov. 15, will now be played on Sunday.

"We honestly found out Sunday after the game, it definitely changes things," Jordan Jenkins said on Monday. "First and foremost we need to hydrate now. It's a big change going down to Miami, we know how hot it will be and you've got to account for.

"Especially after watching the way Miami got after San Fran [winning, 43-17, on the West Coast] we have to get ready. It's not the same Miami team as before, they're out there playing hard and scoring a lot. They're a dangerous team. We're amped up for a division game. It's the same story line: the Fish and the Jets. An old school battle."

The shift of the game at the Chargers to Nov. 22 means that the Jets will play three times on the West Coast over five weeks. After the game against the Chargers, the Jets will host Miami (Nov. 29) and Las Vegas (Dec. 6) and then will play at Seattle (Dec. 13) and at the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15 (with the exact date to be determined).

The Jets' week off has also changed -- from Week 11 to Week 10. The league made the changes after announcing on Sunday that the Broncos-Patriots game, which had been pushed back to Monday, would be postponed until next weekend.

Penalties Update

The Jets and the Arizona Cardinals entered Sunday's game tied with the most penalties (32) in the NFL this season.