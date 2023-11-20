Notebook | Jets to 'Lean On' T Duane Brown in Practice to Test Availability for Friday's Game

Counterpunch by Bills' Pass Attack

In the Bills' victory on Sunday, QB Josh Allen and the Buffalo pass attack used motion and the intermediate portion of the field against the Jets' elite secondary. It was an adjustment by the Bills offense after Allen struggled in the Week 1 against the Jets throwing for 236 yards, 1 TD and 3 interceptions.

In the season opener, Allen attempted to stretch the field vertically with a series of long balls, but three were picked by S Jordan Whitehead. On Sunday, Allen limited his down-field throws and was able to dissect the Jets defense for 275 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception by S Ashtyn Davis on Hail Mary attempt at the end of the first half.

"I think honestly that their gameplan was to not take shots," CB D.J. Reed said. "Josh threw three picks to Jordan on Monday night [Sept. 11], so I didn't think they were going to throw deep because two of the interceptions he threw Whitehead was covering the post. And so, I didn't think they were going to play that type of game and I thought they would throw more intermediate routes and that is what they did especially in the first half.

"I feel like for the most part they were trying to keep the gameplan simple for Josh. They kept it really simple for him not throwing deep balls, just trying to control the game."

The Jets defense still managed to hold All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs to 4 receptions on 8 targets for 27 yards. However, Allen completed 2 TD passes to running backs, including a 5-yard pass to James Cook and a 28-yard throw to Ty Johnson.

On both plays, the Bills used motion and a mesh concept, in which they crate picks, rubs and traffic for defenders to sift through, to spring the receivers.