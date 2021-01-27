Jets Notebook | 2021 Senior Bowl Takes On Added Significance

Some of the individual players (Michigan WR Nico Collins, for example) in Mobile opted out of the college season in the face of the pandemic, while some of the teams also sat out or played a limited number of games, leaving no recognizable blueprint for players' path to April's NFL Draft.

For example, Washington defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike has not played in a game in more than 400 days and will have a few days of practice and the game to show what he can do in pads after the long hiatus. He will be judged by many on his performance throughout the week and not have the Combine to fall back on (though he and others could benefit down the road from Pro Days in March).

Also consider that Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, who was not planning to play in the Senior Bowl, changed his mind probably because some of the most-talked about QBs (Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Zac Wilson, for example) in the draft will not be playing in Mobile. And without the Combine, the Senior Bowl will give players like Jones an important window to garner attention. Jones' Alabama teammate, running back Najee Harris, too, after initially saying he would not participate in the Senior Bowl, changed his mind.

"I told Mac that this year [Trey] Lance, [Justin] Fields and [Zac] Wilson are not hear and everyone else is jockeying for position behind [Trevor] Lawrence," Jim Nagy, the game's executive director, said. "It's a chance to jump those guys who are not here in Mobile. Being here in front of 32 teams is a chance those guys don't get. Mac is fired up to compete."

