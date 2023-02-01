Jets, Nike and Gatorade Announce Third Season of High School Girls Flag Football League

Road to Varsity

Through ongoing support from the New York Jets, High School Girls Flag Football has become a reality in the Tri-State area. In 2011, the Jets began providing an annual donation of $50,000 to the New York City Public Schools Athletic League, becoming the first NFL Club to help create a Varsity Girls Flag Football League that has grown to over 60 teams in 2023. Beginning in 2024, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association will officially recognize Girls Flag Football as a Championship Sport. The Jets have created 60 teams in New York. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association is actively exploring ways to officially pilot a Girls Flag Football state championship and hopes to have a proposal before its Executive Committee prior to the 2024 season. To date, the Jets have launched over 50 teams in New Jersey.